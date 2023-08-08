Abrdn flags tough investing year on par with 2022 as assets shrink

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Abrdn flags tough investing year on par with 2022 as assets shrink

By Press Association
Abrdn has reported shrinking assets and a drop in profits for its investment division (Abrdn/PA)
Asset manager Abrdn has reported shrinking assets and a drop in profits for its investment division as it said this year was shaping up to be as challenging as “one of the hardest investing years in living memory”.

The FTSE 100-listed finance firm saw its shares drop by a 10th on Tuesday after revealing its financial results for the latest half year.

Assets under management by the firm shrank to £496 billion in the six months to the end of June, from £500 billion at the end of December.

It was led by a 16% jump in net outflows to £4.4 billion, as more people moved money out of funds and investments with Abrdn.

It reflected customers responding to the increased cost of living, and high inflation and interest rates weighing on demand for advisory services, the firm said.

“If 2022 was one of the hardest investing years in living memory, 2023 is shaping up to be equally challenging,” chief executive Stephen Bird said.

“Geopolitical risk is back. Inflation is back. Credit risk is back.

“The changing dynamics and challenges within traditional asset management are well known – the relentless rise of passive and index investing, democratisation of technology and finance and the faster growth of alternatives are all ongoing themes.”

Nevertheless, outflows for its investment and advisory divisions were partially offset by some £1.9 billion coming in for Interactive Investor, the investment platform which Abrdn acquired last year.

Furthermore, it saw its adjusted operating profit jump by a 10th to £127 million in the latest half year, and revenues edge up slightly.

The vast majority of its profits were generated from its personal and adviser arms, the group said.

Profits for its investment division slumped by two thirds over the first half.

Abrdn, which was known as Standard Life Aberdeen until it removed the vowels in its name in 2021, said it was on track to make £75 million in cost savings for its investment division by the end of the year as it strives to restore it to a more “acceptable level of profitability”.

Despite the tough conditions, the firm said it was returning another £150 million to shareholders via buybacks.