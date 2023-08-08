Cornish lithium mine gets £54 million in new backing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cornish lithium mine gets £54 million in new backing

By Press Association
Lithium is a key ingredient in making batteries for electric cars (John Walton/PA)
The new UK Infrastructure Bank has invested around £24 million into a project to build a new lithium mine in Cornwall, injecting vital cash into the project.

Cornish Lithium said that it had raised 67 million US dollars (£53.6 million) from three investors.

This included the first ever equity investment – where an investor provides money in return for shares in the business – for the UK Infrastructure Bank, which was announced by the Government in 2020.

A US private equity investor, Energy & Minerals Group (EMG), invested around 30 million dollars (£24 million) and TechMet, a current shareholder who is putting in an extra seven million dollars (£5.6 million).

Lithium mining
Cornish Lithium boss Jeremy Wrathall said the project would bring jobs to the county (Cornish Lithium/PA)

It brings TechMet’s total investment to 30 million dollars (£23.6 million), the same as both the UK Infrastructure Bank and EMG. TechMet is partly backed by the US government.

“Our investment in Cornish Lithium perfectly encapsulates a key part of our mission – to drive forward new and emerging markets that the UK will rely on to meet its net zero goals, and which will deliver an enduring and positive impact on local economies,” said UK Infrastructure Bank chief executive John Flint.

“Globally, the supply of lithium is far outpaced by demand, and yet in the UK it remains a nascent market.

“Our investment has already crowded in private sector financing which will greatly accelerate domestic production of a mineral which is critical to the future of EV battery production and decarbonisation of the transport sector.”

Cornish Lithium founder and chief executive Jeremy Wrathall said the cash would be used to make one of its projects “construction ready” and design a demonstration of another project.

He hopes the projects could bring around 300 jobs to the region. Cornish Lithium today employs 70 people.

“These project milestones are expected to generate a significant value uplift for all of our shareholders and create substantial benefits for the local community,” Mr Wrathall said.

“As well as creating job opportunities and fostering innovation, the investment signals confidence in our ambitions and will drive forward the modern-day renaissance of Cornwall’s 4,000-year mining heritage.

“It is also a positive development for the UK’s automotive industry and green industrial revolution.

“A domestic source of lithium will strengthen the UK’s car manufacturing supply chain and improve its competitiveness whilst reducing the carbon footprint associated with the manufacture of batteries and electric vehicles.”