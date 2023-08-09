Paddy Power owner Flutter reaches US profitability

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paddy Power owner Flutter reaches US profitability

By Press Association
The Paddy Power owner has bet heavily on the US in recent years. (Nigel French/PA)
The company behind Paddy Power and Betfair was profitable in the US in the first six months of the year as it added millions of customers in preparation for a New York listing.

Flutter Entertainment chief executive Peter Jackson said the US performance had been “exceptional” and turned an operating loss before depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of £132 million into a profit of £49 million.

The business also performed well in the US online gambling industry – iGaming in industry jargon – taking market share from its competitors.

Flutter bought a majority stake in FanDuel for 158 million dollars in 2018 (FanDuel/PA)

“The US delivered another exceptional performance,” Mr Jackson said.

“We acquired over two million new players in the period, cemented our leadership position in sports and grew our share in iGaming to 23%.

“The US business was profitable in the first half with FanDuel generating over 100 million dollars (£78 million) in Ebitda.

“This profit profile provides us with a clear platform to invest materially in the second half, as we strive to continuously improve our customer offering.”

Flutter bought FanDuel in two rounds. It paid 158 million dollars (£124 million today) in 2018 for a 58% stake in the business, taking a gamble that US regulations would soon allow it to capture the market.

Three years later it upped its stake to 95%, which cost it 4.2 billion dollars (£3.3 billion today).

Flutter has invested heavily in its bid to capture a big share in the growing US market, which is rapidly opening up.

This meant it took years for Flutter to hit profitability in the US. It had previously said that profits might start coming through in 2023, which looks borne out by Wednesday’s results.

The increased focus on the US has tipped Flutter to plan a listing in the US. Expected later this year or early next year, it would be alongside the UK listing, but it has also sparked speculation that Flutter might abandon London.

“The first half of 2023 marks a pivotal moment for the group, with our US business now at a profitability inflection point, helping transform the earnings profile of the group and significantly enhance our financial flexibility,” Mr Jackson said.

Flutter said it grew UK and Ireland revenue by 13% in the six months to the end of June.

Overall revenue across the company was to £4.8 billion, up 42% on the year, while the company swung from a pre-tax loss of £112 million last year to a £128 profit in the first six months of 2023.