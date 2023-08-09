Tui expects £21m hit from Rhodes wildfires but holiday demand remains high

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tui expects £21m hit from Rhodes wildfires but holiday demand remains high

By Press Association
Holiday firm Tui has revealed it is expecting a 25m euro (£21m) hit from wildfires in Rhodes last month (Rupert Oberhauser/Alamy/PA)
Travel agent Tui has revealed it is expecting a 25 million euro (£21 million) hit from wildfires in Rhodes last month, despite saying the blazes and heatwave sweeping across parts of Europe only “temporarily” dampened demand for holidays.

The Germany-based airline and package holiday group said there will be extensive costs for cancellations and lost business, compensation for customers, and repatriation flights.

It evacuated 8,000 guests from Rhodes after wildfires broke out last month, with around 5% of all its flights going to the Greek island in the summer.

But it stressed that 80% of its guests there have been unaffected.

Agathi beach in Rhodes, Greece
The events only affected demand in the short term, with bookings for the last week 5% higher than the equivalent period last year, it said.

“For the customer it has once again been shown that the package tour booked with the tour operator offers great advantages and comprehensive service in extraordinary situations”, Tui said.

The financial impact will be reflected in the firm’s full-year results.

The group revealed it swung to a third-quarter profit for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

Sales jumped as average selling prices surged by more than a quarter compared with summer 2019, and 7% higher than last year.

Tui said the price increases reflect the popularity of summer holidays and its customers’ continued willingness to prioritise spending on travel and experiences.

The firm reported underlying group earnings before interest and tax of 169 million euros (£145 million) in the third quarter, up from a loss of 27 million euros (£23 million) this time last year.

Revenues surged by 19% to 5.3 billion euros (£4.6 billion) and summer bookings have been 6% higher compared with last year, due to more bookings and higher prices.

Total bookings are about 95% of pre-pandemic levels, Tui said.

Chief executive Sebastian Ebel said: “Summer 2023 is going very well and demand for holidays remains high.

“The Mediterranean remains the most sought-after destination for summer holidays.

“The heatwave in northern Europe in June and the wildfires in southern Europe have only dampened temporarily the previously strong development – but overall it will be a very good travel summer and a good year for Tui in 2023.

“For the full year we continue to expect a significant year-on-year increase in underlying earnings before interest and tax (EBIT).

“We are investing today to continue to significantly grow profitably in the future.”