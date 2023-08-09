Concerns over future of NHS app partner Babylon Health

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Concerns over future of NHS app partner Babylon Health

By Press Association
Babylon’s GP at Hand service became the first general practitioner in the UK to get a list of more than 100,000 patients in August 2021 (Alamy/PA)
Babylon’s GP at Hand service became the first general practitioner in the UK to get a list of more than 100,000 patients in August 2021 (Alamy/PA)

Online healthcare business Babylon Health is fighting for its future as it tries to find enough cash to keep its UK arm going until it can find a buyer.

It said the UK part of the business is still “successful” and “sustainable”, but warned that it might have to be put into administration if a solution cannot be found.

Babylon’s GP at Hand service, which is funded by the NHS, became the first general practitioner in the UK to get a list of more than 100,000 patients in August 2021.

But the digital-first service was criticised for being overwhelmingly used by younger, and therefore likely fitter, patients.

Babylon Holdings is struggling.

The US-listed business said on Monday that the hopes of combining one of its subsidiaries with fellow healthcare company MindMaze had fallen through.

The proposal “will not proceed”, it said.

But Babylon was still hopeful about finding a buyer for its UK arm, it said.

“The group is exploring new strategic alternatives in order to find the best possible outcome for its UK business,” it said.

“Babylon remains focused on continuing the day-to-day operations of its UK business, providing accessibility of its healthcare services and the highest standards of care for its patients and members.

“The group is pursuing the divestiture of its UK business to third parties that may provide financing to assure the continuity of the operations.

“Babylon has built a successful, distinct and sustainable UK business which provides high-quality healthcare to many.

“However, it cannot provide assurance that any of these initiatives will result in Babylon entering into a definitive agreement for or completing a divestiture.”