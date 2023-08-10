Entain sets aside £585m for penalties after bribery investigation

Coral and Ladbrokes owner Entain has set aside £585 million to cover a potential penalty after a Bribery Act investigation into its former Turkish business.

Entain said it has taken the provision as it continues negotiations with the Crown Prosecution Service following the four-year inquiry.

The company had previously flagged that it might face a “substantial financial penalty” because of conduct at its former subsidiary in Turkey.

Authorities started investigating the firm’s suppliers in 2019, and a year later started to look at the GVC Group, which subsequently rebranded as Entain.

Entain sold the Turkish subsidiary in 2017, before the investigation started.

Chairman Barry Gibson said on Thursday: “We are pleased to be making good progress towards drawing a line under this historical issue, which relates to a business that was sold by a former management team of the group nearly six years ago.

“We have been working closely with the CPS throughout this process, and they have recognised our extensive co-operation.

“Following a complete overhaul of our business model, strategy and culture in the last few years, the Entain of today bears no resemblance to the GVC of yesterday.”