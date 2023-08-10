Persimmon identifies new buildings needing post-Grenfell upgrades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Persimmon identifies new buildings needing post-Grenfell upgrades

By Press Association
Persimmon said its revenue had dropped significantly as house sales fell (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Housebuilder Persimmon has said it has identified another seven buildings that need to have cladding removed or other fire safety work after the Grenfell fire highlighted the need for change.

The business said that after initial assessments it thinks four of the new developments will need only “minimal works”.

It means that Persimmon will not have to pay for so-called remediation works on 80 sites across the country.

So far it has completed work on 36 of these and hopes to have started on the rest by the end of the year.

Persimmon set aside £275 million last year in order to support leaseholders in buildings it had constructed to remove combustible cladding.

Similar cladding, which is put on the outside of a building, was widely blamed for the rapid spread of the fire at Grenfell Tower in London in 2017, which killed 72 people.

Developers, including Persimmon, have signed deals with the Government that oblige them to make buildings safer.

It comes as Persimmon reported a nearly 30% fall in revenue to £1.2 billion as it sold considerably fewer houses during the first six months of the year. Pre-tax profit fell by around two thirds to £151 million.

The remains of Grenfell Tower in London
More than 70 people died in the fire at Grenfell Tower in 2017 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The business said it had completed 4,249 new homes over the period, a reduction from 6,652 in the same time frame a year ago.

Despite pressure on the housing market, the average price a Persimmon home sold for was £256,445, around £11,000 higher than a year earlier.

“Against a backdrop of higher mortgage rates, the removal of Help to Buy and significant market uncertainty, Persimmon has delivered a robust sales rate excluding bulk sales while growing the private average selling price in our forward order book and also securing cost savings,” said chief executive Dean Finch.

“We are on track to deliver profit expectations for the year and are building a platform for future growth.”