Tesco to swap cheaper product lines into convenience shops

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Tesco to swap cheaper product lines into convenience shops

By Press Association
Tesco said that the own-brand alternatives being switched in to replace other products in Express stores are, on average, over 40% cheaper (PA)
Tesco said that the own-brand alternatives being switched in to replace other products in Express stores are, on average, over 40% cheaper (PA)

Tesco is to swap cheaper product lines into its convenience stores as shoppers battle the rising cost of living.

It revealed that more than 50 everyday products in its smaller Express shops will be replaced by better priced alternatives, many from its own-brand range.

The move comes as German discounter rivals Aldi and Lidl have witnessed sharp sales growth in recent months as cash-strapped shoppers seek to trim their shopping bills.

A study from Which? earlier this year also claimed that shoppers who regularly buy groceries from Tesco and Sainsbury’s convenience stores instead of bigger supermarkets were likely to pay hundreds of pounds more over the course of a year due to the higher price of many items stocked.

On Friday, Tesco said that the own-brand alternatives being switched in to replace other products are, on average, over 40% cheaper.

It said the move is in response to internal shopping data, which shows that price-conscious customers are increasingly turning to own-brand products for better value.

Among the own-brand lines being introduced are Tesco penne pasta (85p) and Tesco smooth peanut butter (£1.65), both of which will cost half the price of the previous branded product stocked, it said.

Meanwhile, some branded lines, such as toothpaste, are being replaced by a cheaper branded alternative.

The new products will be delivered to stores over the coming fortnight, with the changeover complete by the end of August, Tesco said.

Sarah Lawler, Tesco Convenience managing director, said: “We know customers are watching every penny at the moment, so we hope these helpful product swaps will bring down food bills for even more families.

“Our Express stores offer unbeatable value on everything from essentials to fresh produce, making healthy food more accessible for the 2,000 communities that we serve across the UK.

“And while our convenience stores don’t have the shelf space to carry the full range of our larger shops, by swapping these products, we’ve been able to make way for even more of our great-value own brand ranges.”