Santander to cut selected mortgage rates from Monday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Santander to cut selected mortgage rates from Monday

By Press Association
Santander said that selected fixed purchase and remortgage rates for homeowners will decrease by up to 0.29 percentage points from Monday (Laura Lean/PA)
Santander said that selected fixed purchase and remortgage rates for homeowners will decrease by up to 0.29 percentage points from Monday (Laura Lean/PA)

More lenders have announced mortgage rate reductions and new deals, following a stream of rate cuts earlier this week.

Santander said that from Monday, selected fixed purchase and remortgage rates for homeowners will decrease by up to 0.29 percentage points.

It will announce details of the new rates on Monday and added there are no changes planned to its residential tracker mortgages or buy-to-let deals.

And Nottingham Building Society said it had launched new remortgage and purchase deals.

The Nottingham said it will announce further rate reductions, including in the residential and buy-to-let sectors over the coming days.

Halifax, NatWest, First Direct, HSBC UK, Nationwide Building Society and TSB have also been among the lenders to announce mortgage rate reductions this week.

ECONOMY Rates
(PA Graphics)

Swap rates, which underpin fixed mortgage rates, have stabilised amid expectations that inflation is cooling.

Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation was 7.9% in June, slowing from 8.7% in May, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). This has fuelled expectations that the base rate may not need to climb so high.

Last week, the Bank of England raised the base rate from 5.00% to 5.25% – the 14th increase in a row.

The rate reductions have helped to push down average fixed mortgage rates.

According to Moneyfactscompare.co.uk, the average two-year fixed-rate mortgage on the market for homeowners on Friday was 6.80%, down from 6.83% on Thursday.

The average five-year fixed residential mortgage rate on Friday was 6.28%, down from an average of 6.33% on Thursday.