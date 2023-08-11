Union to ballot Scottish Water workers on potential strike action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Union to ballot Scottish Water workers on potential strike action

By Press Association
Scottish Water workers are to be balloted on industrial action (Alamy/PA)
Scottish Water staff will be balloted on potential strike action next week, a union has confirmed.

The possible strike follows Scottish Water’s decision to issue a new pay structure and for offering a below-inflation pay rise, Unison said.

The union says it is “unacceptable” for a pay offer to be made and a new pay structure implemented without negotiation.

Unison warned the increase amounts to a real-terms pay cut.

The union says it will ballot workers from Thursday on whether they should accept or reject the new pay structure and ask if they would be willing to strike over wages.

If staff vote in favour of action, Unison will launch a strike ballot to decide on the possibility of action in the autumn.

Unison Scottish Water branch secretary, Patricia McArthur, said: “This could have so easily have been avoided.

“As Scottish Water is still a public sector employer, unlike other water providers in the UK, it shouldn’t be resorting to such heavy-handed management practices.

“Scottish Water must get around the table for proper talks. Any new pay structure must be fair and have the full confidence of staff. Otherwise it won’t stand the test of time and the public will be short-changed.”

Unison Scotland regional organiser, Emma Phillips, added: “It’s imperative staff are genuinely consulted on these proposals and it takes time to get these things right.

“Scottish Water is behaving like a rogue employer. It can’t just railroad things through without talking to Unison, which represents most staff.

“It’s outrageous managers are trying to push for more pay while those on lower incomes will get considerably less.”

Scottish Water has been contacted for comment.