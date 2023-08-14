Landlords selling up ‘typically make £10,500 less than if they had sold in 2022’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Landlords selling up ‘typically make £10,500 less than if they had sold in 2022’

By Press Association
Smaller terraced houses and flats have made up a higher share of buy-to-let sales so far this year, Hamptons said (Joe Giddens/PA)

Landlords selling up will typically make around £10,500 less than they would have done had they sold in 2022, analysis suggests.

So far this year, the average landlord in England and Wales has sold their buy-to-let for £94,800 more than they initially paid for the property, having owned it for an average of 11 years, according to estate agent Hamptons.

This gain has shrunk by around 10% or £10,500 from a record £105,300 achieved last year, and is similar to what landlords selling in 2016 typically achieved.

The gains Hamptons has calculated do not include tax and other charges, which would eat into any profits made by landlords from selling up. Hamptons used Land Registry figures to make its calculations.

Smaller terraced houses and flats, which have seen weaker price growth in recent years, have made up a higher share of buy-to-let sales so far this year, Hamptons said.

Mortgage costs have increased sharply in recent months and may push some landlords to sell up.

The estate agent believes it is likely that the amount made by landlords selling up will fall further on the back of both lower prices being achieved and a rising proportion of sellers having bought later in the house price cycle.

Despite the slowing pace of price growth, the proportion of landlords selling for less than they paid is limited, Hamptons said.

It calculated that one in 16 (6%) landlords have sold at a loss so far in 2023, slightly up from one in 20 (5%) last year but down from one in 10 (10%) in 2020.

However, nearly a fifth (19%) of investors who sold a flat did so for less than they paid, researchers added.

Aneisha Beveridge, head of research at Hamptons, said: “As house prices start to slip back, there are signs that the landlords looking to sell today may have missed the top of the market.”

She added: “Lower house prices and higher rents will combine to shore up the rental market as more landlords hold off on the decision to sell.”

Here are the average gross gains made by landlords selling in 2023, followed by 2022, according to Hamptons:

– London, £308,500, £319,300

– South East, £128,000, £140,300

– East of England, £112,000, £117,600

– South West, £95,700, £105,000

– West Midlands, £66,500, £71,800

– East Midlands, £64,000, £71,200

– Wales, £55,100, £62,900

– North West, £52,500, £58,900

– Yorkshire and the Humber, £44,800, £49,900

– North East, £22,200, £26,400