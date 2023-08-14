Superdry fashion boss banned from road for drink-driving

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Superdry fashion boss banned from road for drink-driving

By Press Association
The co-founder of clothing firm Superdry has been banned from the roads after admitting drink-driving (Ian West/PA)
A co-founder of clothing firm Superdry has been banned from the roads after admitting drink-driving.

James Holder, 51, was twice the drink-drive limit on July 28 when he was stopped in his Range Rover by police in Snowshill Road, Broadway, Worcestershire.

Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court heard that a roadside breath test recorded a reading of 72mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mg.

The court was told that the fashion designer had been at a business meeting at a pub and after drinking had decided to drive home.

Holder, of Hawling, Cheltenham, pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

Revantha Amarasinha, defending, acknowledged the defendant would be banned from driving but asked for leniency as it would impact his family life, business interests and charity work.

“The work he does requires a considerable amount of travelling and travelling overseas, including to China and India,” he said.

“A ban is going to have a significant impact upon his business.”

Mr Amarasinha said Holder has three children – a teenager who lives with his ex-wife, and two younger children from his second marriage who he co-parents – and a ban would affect his ability to drive his children around.

District Judge Nicholas Wattam banned Holder from driving for 18 months, fined him £1,800 and ordered him to pay £85 prosecution costs and a victim surcharge of £720.

“You admitted the offence straight away and I do give you credit for that, and the penalty I impose will be less severe than I would have done,” the judge said.

“This is very much out of character for you, and I do realise this will have a significant impact upon you for your business and your family.

“This was clearly an error of judgment, and you were two times the legal limit and I am going to deal with you as leniently as I can.”

The judge told Holder if he completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course he could reduce his road ban by 18 weeks.

Holder co-founded Superdry in Cheltenham in 2003 with businessman Julian Dunkerton. He quit the brand in 2016.

The fashion retailer is famous for its hoodie tops and T-shirts, and celebrity fans include former footballer David Beckham and Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton.