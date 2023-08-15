Grocery price inflation slows for fifth month in a row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Grocery price inflation slows for fifth month in a row

By Press Association
Grocery price inflation slowed but shoppers still face higher prices (PA)
Grocery price inflation slowed but shoppers still face higher prices (PA)

Grocery price inflation slowed down at the second fastest rate since records began over the past month but shoppers still face higher prices across “every supermarket shelf”, figures show.

Analysts at Kantar reported price inflation across grocery shops at 12.7% for the four weeks to August 6, dropping from 14.9% over the previous month.

It is the fifth consecutive decline in the rate of price rises since the figure peaked at 17.5% in March.

The latest drop comes as supermarkets have pulled down the price of some staples, such as milk, since earlier in the year.

Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar, said: “The latest slowdown in price rises is the second sharpest monthly fall since we started monitoring grocery inflation in this way back in 2008.

“Prices are still up year-on-year across every supermarket shelf, but consumers will have been relieved to see the cost of some staple goods starting to edge down compared with earlier in 2023.

Shopper with basket
The cost of some staple goods like milk has edged down (PA)

“Shoppers paid £1.50 for four pints of milk last month, down from £1.69 in March, while the average cost of a litre of sunflower oil is now £2.19, 22p less than in the spring.”

The data, based on the shopping habits of 30,000 households across the UK, also showed strong demand for own-label products from cash-conscious customers, with sales up by 9.7% for the quarter.

Overall take-home grocery sales increased by 6.5% over the month, Kantar said, slipping from 10.4% growth last month.

The experts said recent wet weather saw shoppers turn away from traditional summer favourites, while soup sales grew 16% as people looked for warming meals.

Mr McKevitt added: “It was a better month for Barbie than barbecues this July as the rain put a spanner in the works for many consumers’ outdoor plans – a stark comparison to last year when we experienced the hottest day on record.

“Volume sales of ice creams were down by 30%, while soft drinks sales were nearly a fifth lower than 12 months ago.”

The fresh data also shows that sales at Tesco and Sainsbury’s grew strongly over the month, rising by 9.5% and 9.3% respectively.

Meanwhile, Aldi was the fastest growing retailer for the fourth month in a row, with its sales jumping by over a fifth year-on-year.