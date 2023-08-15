Marks & Spencer upgrades profits forecast after ‘strong’ sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Marks & Spencer upgrades profits forecast after ‘strong’ sales

By Press Association
Marks & Spencer has upgraded its financial guidance (Marks & Spencer/PA)
Marks & Spencer has raised its financial guidance after “strong trading”, telling investors it will deliver higher profits for the year.

The historic high street business said it has increased market share in both its clothing and home, and food businesses over the past 19 weeks.

It comes amid a challenging backdrop for the retail sector, as higher mortgage costs and household bills have put pressure on shoppers’ budgets.

On Tuesday, the company recorded an 11% sales rise in its food operation, while its clothing and home business saw sales grow by “over 6%”.

The clothing and home arm reported particularly “strong” growth in its stores, with “subdued growth” online.

It added that it sold more products at full price, meaning less stock went into its latest sale than previously planned.

M&S said its half-year results for the six months to September, which are due to be released in November, are expected to be ahead of earlier forecasts.

Shops stock
Marks & Spencer said clothing and home sales grew by more than 6% (James Manning/PA)

In a statement, the retailer said: “There remain considerable uncertainties about the economic outlook, and there is a risk that the consumer market will tighten as the year progresses.

“Nevertheless, we now expect the outcome for the year to show profit growth on 2022-23, and the interim results to show a significant improvement against previous expectations.”

Charlie Huggins, manager of the Quality Shares Portfolio at Wealth Club, said: “Following on the heels from Next’s recent profit upgrade, M&S has also announced that it expects profit for the year to be above expectations.

“This is evidence that the UK consumer is still spending, despite the gloomy economic headlines.”

Shares in M&S were up 8.5% in early trading on Tuesday.