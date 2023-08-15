Harrods bounces back from pandemic to record tenfold jump in profits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harrods bounces back from pandemic to record tenfold jump in profits

By Press Association
Profits at Harrods benefitted from the comparison to the previous year, which was impacted by Covid-19 (Matt Alexander/PA)
The business which owns Harrods has reported that pre-tax profit soared from £17.4 million in the year to the end of January 2022 to £171.6 million the following year.

It came as turnover spiked by about 52%, taking it to £994.1 million during the year, the business revealed in accounts filed to Companies House.

The rise was partly explained by the Covid-19 pandemic, which forced the Knightsbridge store to close for 10 weeks in the year to January 2022.

Rainbow displays adorn the windows of Harrods department store
Qatar, whose sovereign wealth fund owns Harrods, locked horns with Transport for London last year over the country’s human rights record (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“The increase in turnover reflected the store opening for the full year versus the closure in the prior year, and a strong recovery in trade as the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic subsided and both local and overseas customers returned,” the business said in its accounts.

Harrods’ retail arm, which includes the giant Knightsbridge department store for which it is most famous, made up more than 91% of its turnover during the year.

The business also has an aviation arm which runs aircraft services and maintenance for private jets at Stansted and Luton airports.

That part of the business made £85.6 million during the year, more than twice the £39.7 million it made a year earlier.

Harrods is owned by the half-trillion dollar Qatar Investment Authority which also owns the Shard and is a co-owner of Canary Wharf.

Last year, the sovereign wealth fund said that it was reviewing its investments in London after Transport for London banned Qatar from advertising due to the country’s record on human rights.