Aviva flags early completion for cost-cutting drive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Aviva flags early completion for cost-cutting drive

By Press Association
Aviva chief executive Amanda Blanc said the insurance giant will meet its targets sooner than expected (Aviva/PA)
Aviva chief executive Amanda Blanc said the insurance giant will meet its targets sooner than expected (Aviva/PA)

Insurance giant Aviva said it is on course to exceed its financial targets as it reported that its cost-cutting drive will be finished ahead of schedule.

The business told shareholders on Wednesday that the £750 million gross cost reduction plan will be completed in 2024, one year early.

It said operating profit grew 8% in the first six months of the financial year, reaching £715 million.

Bosses said they expect that growth to slow down somewhat, and full-year operating profit will increase somewhere between 5% and 7%, compared with the £1.35 billion it made last year.

The business said the first half of the year had benefited from “favourable weather” and a weaker comparison the year before but this will not necessarily repeat in the second six-month period.

Chief executive Amanda Blanc said: “Aviva is delivering consistently strong and profitable growth. In the first half of 2023 we grew sales, operating profit and dividends for our shareholders.

“Our excellent trading momentum is a direct result of the decisions we have taken over the last three years to re-focus Aviva.

“Today, Aviva has leading positions in growing markets, providing strong resilience in the current economic climate.”

She added: “Aviva’s performance and prospects have been transformed from just a few years ago.

“Today’s Aviva is about delivery and momentum, and these results show that Aviva is consistently meeting its promises.

“We expect to exceed our financial targets and we are making progress each quarter, as we said we would. I remain confident and excited that there is so much more Aviva can and will achieve.”

Earlier this year, activist investor Cevian Capital sold most of its 6.5% stake in Aviva.

Cevian had held shares in the insurance business for three years, and built its holding to a peak last October.

It used its voice to put pressure on Ms Blanc, demanding increases in the returns to investors. Aviva met Cevian’s demand earlier in the year.

Aviva said on Wednesday that it expects to pay around £915 million in dividends this year.

It will exceed its solvency and cash remittance targets, it added.