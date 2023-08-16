Carlsberg boss ‘shocked’ by seizure of Russian business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Carlsberg boss ‘shocked’ by seizure of Russian business

By Press Association
Carlsberg upgraded its profit forecast on Tuesday (Carlsberg/PA)
Carlsberg upgraded its profit forecast on Tuesday (Carlsberg/PA)

The chief executive of brewing giant Carlsberg has said he was “shocked” when Russian President Vladimir Putin seized its business there.

Cees ’t Hart said the company had agreed a deal to sell its Russian operations in late June, but just weeks later a presidential decree transferred the business to the Russian Federal Agency for State Property Management.

“In June, we were pleased to announce the sale of the Russian business. However, shortly afterwards, we were shocked that a presidential decree had temporarily transferred management of the business to a Russian federal agency,” he said.

“We’re assessing the situation and the legal consequences of this highly unexpected move and will seek to protect our assets and the value of the business.”

Carlsberg new Snap Packs
Mr Hart said Carlsberg is assessing its options in Russia (Niels Kondo/Carlsberg/PA)

The business said it “has been operating in accordance with local rules and regulations in Russia” and it had protested about the “highly unexpected and unwarranted intervention”.

European and US companies are facing pressure in Russia and at home to get out of the country after Mr Putin ordered a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

On Wednesday Carlsberg reported that it had sold 5.24 billion litres of beer during the first six months of the financial year. It was a small rise on the previous year.

Revenue rose 6.6% to 37.8 billion Danish krone (£4.4 billion) in the period, it added.

It came a day after Carlsberg upgraded its outlook for the year, saying operating profit is now expected to grow between 4% and 7% instead of the previous range of between a 2% contraction and 5% growth.

Mr Hart said: “We’re satisfied with this solid set of results, which have been achieved in a challenging environment.

“This is the first year of executing our new strategy… and we continued to invest in long-term health and growth opportunities despite significant inflation in our cost base.

“The strategic health of our business continues to improve, as seen from the growth of our international premium brands and continued growth in key markets in Asia.”

Carlsberg also owns Kronenbourg, Somersby and Tuborg, among other brands.