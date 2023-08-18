Electric heating systems exist now and must be rolled out, says new E.On boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Electric heating systems exist now and must be rolled out, says new E.On boss

By Press Association
Heat pumps work like air conditioners, but in reverse (Andrew Sparkes/Alamy)
Heat pumps work like air conditioners, but in reverse (Andrew Sparkes/Alamy)

Electric heating systems such as heat pumps “exist now” and need to be installed rather than waiting for other solutions which are unproven, the new boss of E.On has said.

Chris Norbury, who leads the energy company in the UK, said that it was important to “have an open mind” to all technologies which can heat homes without producing carbon emissions.

But the focus should be systems that can be used now, rather than in decades from today.

“We have to have an open mind to all technologies that give us the opportunity to drive the energy transition,” he told the PA news agency.

A homeowner turns down the temperature of a gas boiler in Basingstoke, Hampshire
Britons will have to choose new ways of heating their homes (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“In terms of the opportunity to electrify heating and homes, it is there now. The technology exists now. You don’t have a long period of time which you have to wait before you can act.

“Therefore, for us, our focus is very much on the opportunity we have in front of us now to decarbonise heating, to make energy more affordable, through a greater degree of electrification.”

He added: “Addressing the climate crisis is not something that can wait 10 years.”

The words came in response to a question about the at times heated debate between advocates of heat pumps – a way of heating your home with electricity – and those who think that hydrogen, a gas, should be burnt in homes to heat them.

At the moment, a majority of the UK’s homes are heated by burning natural gas. But this is a fossil fuel and burning it causes carbon emissions as well as releasing chemicals which can be unhealthy to breathe in.

There are several potential solutions which their proponents can help the UK meet its climate targets.

One is so-called district heating networks, which work best in cities, where people in big buildings, or even whole neighbourhoods, all share hot water.

Another option is heat pumps. These work like a reverse air conditioner, and can be very energy efficient.

Critics of heat pumps point to two weaknesses: They are not always as efficient in poorly insulated homes, which are common in Britain, and it is more difficult to install them in some buildings, such as blocks of flats.

The other option is hydrogen, which does not produce carbon emissions when it burns.

Those who oppose the use of hydrogen point to the fact that the technology is unproven at scale, that most hydrogen is produced from natural gas so still emits a lot of carbon, and that producing hydrogen in an environmentally friendly way requires many times more electricity than just using that electricity directly to heat homes.

“Is the electrification of heating the right thing to do? Both in terms of the ability to decarbonise heating, does it make energy more affordable for customers, and does it create good jobs? It does all of those things,” Mr Norbury said.