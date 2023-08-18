Energy bills expected to fall Â£150 a year from October, say analysts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy bills expected to fall Â£150 a year from October, say analysts

By Press Association
But the UKâ€™s â€˜structural relianceâ€™ on gas imports meant it was â€˜highly susceptibleâ€™ to fluctuations in the international wholesale energy market, experts said (Yui Mok/PA)
The amount that an average household is expected to pay for its energy bills will fall by around £150 per year from the start of October, according to a new forecast.

Ofgem’s next price cap, which will be announced on Friday next week, will drop to around £1,925, according to the latest forecast from Cornwall Insight, an energy consultancy.

It is a reduction of 7%, and the lowest the cap has been since March 2022.

But experts have urged caution after surveys showed the £1,925 per year figure has misled many people. This is not a cap on the overall amount people will pay for their energy.

Instead it caps the amount that they pay per kilowatt hour, or unit, of gas and electricity. The £1,925 figure is calculated based on what Ofgem thinks an average household will use.

Those who use less will pay less, and those who use more will pay more.

Ofgem has also recently reduced how much it assumes the average household uses. Taking this reduced usage into consideration, the price cap will be around £1,823.

A view of an electricity pylon in Cheshire
The price of electricity is largely set by the price of gas (Peter Byrne/PA)

The cost for a unit of electricity will be 26.96p, while the cost of gas will be 6.93p.

The Cornwall forecast sees bills rising again slightly in the future. In the first three months of next year the analysts think that electricity prices will be 29.48p and gas will be 7.72p, adding around £150 to the average annual bill.

Dr Craig Lowrey, principal consultant at Cornwall Insight, said: “While a small decrease in October’s bills is to be welcomed, we once again see energy price forecasts far above pre-crisis levels, underscoring the limitations of the price cap as a tool for supporting households with their energy bills.

“As many, including energy regulator Ofgem have acknowledged, it is essential that the Government explore alternative solutions, such as social tariffs, to ensure stability and affordability for consumers.”

He added: “Looking ahead to next year, we see how events on the other side of the globe have impacted gas prices and our subsequent price cap predictions.

“In the same way as we saw wholesale market volatility impact our cap forecasts last year, similar developments risk causing sharp changes in household bills in 2024.

“The UK’s structural reliance on gas imports means that it is highly susceptible to fluctuations in the international wholesale energy market.

“This situation continues to highlight the need for an energy policy that can accommodate the practicalities of a global energy market with support for domestically sourced, sustainable supplies which can help bring stable energy prices for all households.”