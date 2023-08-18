Retailers among fallers as FTSE 100 slumps again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Retailers among fallers as FTSE 100 slumps again

By Press Association
Londonâ€™s top flight moved 0.65% lower to finish at 7,262.43 (Alamy/PA)
The FTSE 100 had another weak showing on Friday as weaker-than-expected retail data for July weighed on London’s biggest retailers.

The Office for National Statistics said retail sales volumes fell 1.2% during the month as they were impacted by unusually wet summer weather.

As a result, major high street firms such as JD Sports, Frasers and M&S all closed lower.

London’s top flight moved 0.65%, or 47.78 points, lower to finish at 7,262.43.

Shoppers with umbrellas on Winchester's high street
UK retail sales fell in July amid particularly wet weather (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The main indexes across Europe were in the red on Friday as they came under pressure from worries over the Chinese economy and higher bond yields.

Germany’s Dax index was 0.65% lower for the day and the Cac 40 closed down 0.39%.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “It’s been another day of losses for European markets, with the FTSE 100 closing lower for the sixth day in a row and matching its worst losing streak since October last year, as well as revisiting its March lows.

“The Dax has also had a poor week as it looks to close in on its July lows.

“This week’s market weakness has been primarily driven by Asia markets, with the Hang Seng finishing the week down 5.9% and closing in bear market territory, as China’s Evergrande filed for bankruptcy protection in a US court overnight.”

Across the Atlantic, the US markets took their cues from weakness in Europe and Asia to drop lower on the opening bell.

Meanwhile, sterling dipped slightly against the key currencies after economists were left unimpressed by the decline in retail sales and what it could mean for spending across the UK economy.

The pound was down 0.02% to 1.273 US dollars and was 0.04% lower at 1.171 euros at market close in London.

In company news, shares in Everyman Media were flat at 60p after the upmarket cinema chain revealed lower revenues and earnings for the first half of 2023.

In the six months to the end of June, revenue fell by 5.9%, while earnings dropped from £7.5 million to £5.8 million, although the firm cheered a strong July on the back of hype around the Barbie and Oppenheimer releases.

Shares in RS Group were firmly lower on Friday after brokers at UBS cut their forecasts and downgraded the stock.

Analysts for the Swiss bank said they “now expect a bigger profit unwind” at the electronics firm due to concerns over weakening markets.

Shares fell by 25.4p to 696.6p as a result during the trading session.

The price of oil slipped again slightly to set itself up for a first weekly decline after seven consecutive weeks of gains.

A barrel of Brent crude oil fell by 0.32% to 84.09 US dollars at the time markets were closing in London.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were British American Tobacco, up 38p at 2,525p, Tesco, up 3.2p at 249.7p, WPP, up 6.8p at 744.6p, BAE Systems, up 7.6p at 963.4p, and Sage Group, up 5p at 943.4p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Airtel Africa, down 5p at 108.7p, RS Group, down 25.4p at 696.6p, Antofagasta, down 47p at 1,375.5, Prudential, down 31.2p at 947p, and JD Sports, down 3.7p at 149.7p.