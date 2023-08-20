Holiday companies urge PM to allow regulator to fine airlines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Holiday companies urge PM to allow regulator to fine airlines

By Press Association
Thousands of flights to and from UK airports have been cancelled this summer (Alamy/PA)
Thousands of flights to and from UK airports have been cancelled this summer (Alamy/PA)

Travel companies and a consumer group are urging the Prime Minister to take “decisive action on behalf of British holidaymakers” by enabling the aviation regulator to fine airlines.

In a joint letter to Rishi Sunak, they called for the King’s Speech on November 7 to include a Bill focused on strengthening the Civil Aviation Authority’s (CAA) ability to enforce breaches of consumer rules.

Among the signatories were holiday companies loveholidays, On the Beach, Riviera Travel and Thomas Cook, consumer group Which? and travel business organisations the Association of Independent Tour Operators and Advantage Travel Partnership.

Thousands of flights to and from UK airports have been cancelled this summer due to issues such as air traffic control restrictions and wildfires on Rhodes and other Greek islands.

Many affected holidaymakers claim airlines have ignored their legal responsibilities during disruption, which can include booking customers a ticket with a rival airline so they reach their destination as quickly as possible, and providing meals and overnight accommodation.

The letter to Mr Sunak stated: “As a coalition of consumer advocates and travel companies, we urge you to show your support for British holidaymakers affected by this summer’s air travel disruption by agreeing to strengthen the Civil Aviation Authority’s (CAA) enforcement powers through this autumn’s King’s Speech.

“This summer has seen the all too familiar sight of holidaymakers’ plans ruined by air travel disruption; this time through UK and European strike action, thousands of summer flight cancellations, and the terrible environmental impact of wildfires.

“While some of these issues are outside of airlines’ control, they are routinely failing what’s in their control: to uphold their customers’ legal rights to rerouting and refunds, and provide clear and timely passenger information.”

In July, the Department for Transport said in its response to a consultation that the CAA will be given the power to fine airlines, but gave no timescale for when legislation will be introduced.

CAA joint-interim chief executive Paul Smith said: “We have long called for a stronger enforcement toolkit to bring us in line with other UK regulators.

“The plans recently announced by the Government would achieve this and help ensure that the UK Civil Aviation Authority is better equipped to hold the industry to account in meeting their obligations to passengers.”