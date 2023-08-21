Domino’s franchisee to declare Russian business bankrupt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Domino’s franchisee to declare Russian business bankrupt

By Press Association
DP Eurasia has said it will pull out of Russia (Fabio De Paola/PA)
The Russian arm of fast food chain Domino’s is likely to close after its London-listed parent company decided to put it into bankruptcy.

Apparently failing to find a buyer for the Russian business, DP Eurasia said it has decided its subsidiary should instead file for bankruptcy.

The franchisee runs around 170 Domino’s pizza sites in the country, and had previously said it was “evaluating its presence” there.

The Russian economy has been hit by sanctions since President Vladimir Putin launched an unprovoked full-scale attack on Ukraine in February 2022, a continuation of the Kremlin’s campaign in eastern Ukraine and Crimea which started in 2014.

Domino’s has continued to deliver pizza in Russia, despite international pressure (Aleksey Zotov/Alamy/PA)

Although DP Eurasia has not been named by Ukraine as one of the International Sponsors of War – a list which includes businesses such as Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Yves Rocher, and Mondelez – it has faced criticism for continuing to do business in Russia.

Late last year the company was named and shamed in the House of Commons for its ongoing presence in the country.

DP Eurasia said on Monday: “The company today announces the initiation of steps by DP Russia’s immediate holding company to file for DP Russia’s bankruptcy.

“This is preceded by the announcement on 28 December 2022, which confirmed that the company was evaluating its presence in Russia, the impact of sanctions, and its continuing ability to serve its customers in Russia.”

It added: “With the increasingly challenging environment, DP Russia’s immediate holding company is now compelled to take this step, which will bring about the termination of the attempted sale process of DP Russia as a going concern and, inevitably, the group’s presence in Russia.”

DP Eurasia has Domino’s franchise sites in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan and Georgia. In Turkey it is the biggest pizza delivery chain, with 673 sites, and it is the third-largest in Russia.