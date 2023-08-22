Former Bank of England boss Mark Carney to head up Bloomberg board

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Bank of England boss Mark Carney to head up Bloomberg board

By Press Association
Former Bank of England boss Mark Carney has been appointed to head up a new board of directors at media financial services group Bloomberg as part of a management overhaul at the firm.

In an email to staff on Monday, the firm’s 81-year-old founder and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg announced that former chief product officer Vlad Kliatchko was also being promoted to chief executive.

It comes amid mounting speculation over succession plans at Bloomberg, although Mr Bloomberg told employees he was “not going anywhere”.

He added: “I’ve never used a title in the company, so I won’t change what I’ll be called – just ‘Mike’.”

The shake-up will also see JP Zammitt, who had been chief operating officer, become president of Bloomberg, while Patti Roskill has been appointed as the group’s chief financial officer.

Mr Carney – who has teamed up with Bloomberg previously on climate projects – will chair a new board of directors alongside his role as chairman of Canadian investment firm Brookfield Asset Management.

Other board members are set to be announced in “short order”, with existing members to be given honorary positions and labelled “emeritus”.

Michael Bloomberg
Michael Bloomberg also said he is ‘not going anywhere’ amid speculation about succession at his firm (Alastair Grant/PA)

Mr Carney was governor of the Bank of England for nearly seven years, from July 2013 to March 2020.

He is also currently acting as United Nations special envoy on climate action and finance.

Mr Bloomberg said in the staff memo: “Our decades-long growth, while terrific, also risks complacency.

“We’ve never been a place that just accepts the status quo.

“We’re successful because we change and adapt – always thinking about tomorrow, not what we did yesterday, and always doing things first.”

Mr Bloomberg, who served as New York City mayor for three terms, ran for president in the US in 2020, but pulled out of the running after after three months.

He founded what was then called Innovative Market Systems in 1981 to build data systems for Wall Street banks.

Since renamed Bloomberg, it has become a leading provider of financial data terminals in the finance sector globally.