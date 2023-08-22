Improved supply of vehicles helps car seller Lookers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifestyle Motors

Improved supply of vehicles helps car seller Lookers

By Press Association
Lookers is under a takeover offer from a Canadian company (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Lookers is under a takeover offer from a Canadian company (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Car seller Lookers said it had benefited from an improved supply of vehicles as it sold nearly 3,000 more new cars in the opening half of the year.

The company said the used car market had grown for 11 consecutive months now, as it said it made more than £1.1 billion in revenue from selling new vehicles in the six months to the end of June.

That was an increase of more than £130 million compared with the same period a year earlier.

It sold 37,743 new cars in the period, up from 35,064.

“There have been 11 consecutive months of growth in the new car market as production constraints continue to ease across the industry following the supply chain shortages that were prevalent in recent years,” the business said.

A couple at a Lookers in Speke, Liverpool
Lookers said it had increased the sale of electric cars (Peter Byrne/PA)

The company said electric vehicles now make up 20.8% of its new vehicle sales, higher than the 16.1% across the market as a whole.

Sales of used cars did less well in the six months.

The number sold rose by just over 1,000 to 43,579. But revenue from used cars only rose by around 4% to a little under £1.3 billion.

Last month the takeover that Lookers had agreed with Toronto-based Alpha Auto Group looked like it was faltering as the company’s biggest shareholder pulled out.

But then the offer was upped to 130p per share in the Manchester-based dealership, from 120p earlier.

Lookers said on Tuesday that it still stood behind the offer.

Chief executive Mark Raban said: “Against significant macroeconomic headwinds the group has once again delivered a good trading performance.

“I would like to thank the entire Lookers team for their amazing contribution and dedication to the company.

“The board unanimously recommends the cash offer for Lookers by Global Auto Holdings Limited at 130p per share, which represents a premium of approximately 61%.

“The board believes that the offer is in the best interests of all shareholders and provides an opportunity to crystallise, in cash, the value of their investments.”