Rapid delivery firm Getir to axe 2,500 jobs in cost-cutting drive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Rapid delivery firm Getir to axe 2,500 jobs in cost-cutting drive

By Press Association
Getir is to cut about 2,500 jobs globally as part of a major restructuring (Getir/PA)
Getir is to cut about 2,500 jobs globally as part of a major restructuring (Getir/PA)

Rapid grocery delivery firm Getir is to cut about 2,500 jobs globally as part of a major restructuring.

The company will axe more than a tenth of its 23,000 workforce in a bid to “significantly increase operational efficiency”.

It is unclear how many jobs across its UK operation will be impacted by the cuts.

The group stressed it will continue to operate across Turkey, its home market, as well as the UK, Germany, the Netherlands and the US.

Getir had already exited markets in Italy, Spain, France and Portugal in recent months.

It comes after reports by Sky last month that the company was racing to secure further funding amid questions over the financial future of its UK business.

The company also launched an auction to sell a raft of its scooters, crash helmets and food delivery boxes in London last month due to the closure of a delivery hub.

The whole instant delivery platform sector has come under pressure after pandemic restrictions eased back and more shoppers returned to physical supermarkets.

A spokesman for the company said: “Regrettably, Getir intends to reduce its team and, with a heavy heart, part ways with approximately 2,500 talented employees across its markets.

“Decisions like these are never taken lightly.

“However, Getir is determined to do right by all employees affected by the process in line with its values and in full compliance with local laws.

“Getir is very grateful to all colleagues for their hard work, dedication and significant contributions to the business.”