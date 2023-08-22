FTSE 100 rebounds on back of commodities after seven-day losing streak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business UK and abroad

FTSE 100 rebounds on back of commodities after seven-day losing streak

By Press Association
The FTSE 100 made gains on Tuesday to break its worst losing streak since 2019 (John Walton/PA)
The FTSE 100 made gains on Tuesday to break its worst losing streak since 2019.

London’s top index moved 0.18%, or 12.94 points, higher to finish at 7,270.76.

The rise came on the back of a strong session from commodities firms amid hopes that the tide could be turning in key Asian markets.

It was the first daily increase since August 10.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “Mining stocks are gaining despite a disappointing update from Australian miner BHP, which saw its profits fall by 37%, on the back of weakness in the Chinese economy.

“The gains in the mining sector appeared to be helped by a sudden late rebound in Chinese markets which closed higher for the first time in eight days.

“In any case the firmer tone looks to have helped the FTSE 100 break a sequence of seven successive daily closes, with Glencore, Rio Tinto and Anglo American leading the gains.”

Across the Channel, it was a mixed session as the key indexes made cautious progress before coming under pressure from continued worries about high bond yields.

Germany’s Dax index was 0.66% higher for the day and the Cac 40 closed down 0.23%.

In the US, the main markets took their cues from early positivity in other markets to edge marginally higher on the opening bell.

Meanwhile, sterling was weaker against the dollar despite better-than-expected state borrowing figures, amid a boost from tax receipts.

The pound was down 0.1% to 1.274 US dollars and 0.29% higher at 1.173 euros at market close in London.

In company news, Wood Group finished higher after the oil and gas engineering firm upgraded its revenue and profit guidance for the year due to a boost from new contracts.

Wood provided a positive trading update for investors, reporting that its adjusted core earnings for the year are forecast to be “ahead of our previous expectations”.

Shares in the business were 6.1p higher at 154.2p at the close.

Building materials firm CRH was up for the session after UBS upgraded the stock following updates from US-based peers.

Analysts at the Swiss bank lifted their earnings expectations for CRH in a positive note ahead of the firm’s latest trading update later this week.

Shares in CRH finished up 70p at 4,486p.

British American Tobacco was in the green after experts at Jefferies said the stock was too cheap and highlighted it as a significant discount against key rivals Philip Morris International and Imperial Brands.

The tobacco giant saw shares improve by 15p to 2,534p.

The price of oil had a weaker session as it continued to cool down from recent highs amid concerns over demand.

A barrel of Brent crude fell by 0.4% to 84.12 US dollars as markets were closing in London.

The biggest risers in the FTSE 100 were Fresnillo, up 27.6p at 537.6p, RS group, up 26.6p at 727p, Unite group, up 22.5p at 909.5p, Glencore, up 10.25p at 430.25p, and Flutter Entertainment, up 320p at 13,685p.

The biggest fallers were JD Sports, down 10.35p at 140.75p, Ocado, down 14.2p at 720.2p, Beazley, down 8.5p at 529p, Melrose Industries, down 7.1p at 489.7p, and Sainsbury’s, down 2.8p at 257.7p.