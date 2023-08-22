Model’s Only Fans billboards cleared after complaints children could see them

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Model’s Only Fans billboards cleared after complaints children could see them

By Press Association
The ASA said that the billboard of Eliza Rose Watson in her underwear advertising her OnlyFans account page was unlikely to cause serious or widespread offence (Global Witness/PA)
Billboards showing model Eliza Rose Watson in underwear advertising her OnlyFans account page have been cleared by the regulator following complaints that they were inappropriate for children to see.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) received 30 complaints that the posters seen in Harrow, Tottenham, Lambeth and Edgware in June and July featured sexual adult content and were inappropriate for display in an untargeted medium.

The posters featured an image of the top half of the model and influencer posing in a bra top, with text stating @ElizaRoseWatson alongside the logos of the OnlyFans and Instagram social media platforms.

All the complainants, who understood that OnlyFans was an internet content subscription service which featured sexual adult content, challenged whether the ad was inappropriate for display where children could see it.

Many believed the ad was overly sexualised and objectified women and complained that it was offensive, harmful and irresponsible.

Watson said the ad adhered to advertising guidelines and reflected leading trends, adding that she tailored it to “avoid offensiveness to mature viewers and intrigue to the younger generation”.

Amplify Outdoor, the owner of the poster sites, said none of the ads were displayed within 100 metres of a school, with the closest being 450 metres from the nearest school.

Clearing the ads, the ASA said that although Watson’s clothing was revealing, the image did not feature any nudity, and the pose adopted by her was “no more than mildly sexual”.

The ASA said: “While we acknowledged that the image of Ms Watson and reference to OnlyFans might be distasteful to some, we considered that because the ad was not overtly sexual and did not objectify women, we therefore concluded it was unlikely to cause serious or widespread offence.

“The ad was shown on several posters throughout London, which was an untargeted medium, and was therefore likely to be seen by a large number of people, including children.

“However, because we considered the ad was not overtly sexual and did not objectify women, we therefore concluded the ad was unlikely to cause serious or widespread offence and had not been placed irresponsibly.”

The ASA ruled no further action was necessary.

Global Witness billboards
Global Witness took over three of Watson’s billboard sites to criticise the earnings of BP chief executive Bernard Looney

Environmental activists Global Witness later took over three of the poster sites, on Bruce Grove in Tottenham, Norwood High Street in Lambeth, and Deansbrook Road in Edgware, to comment on the pay package of BP chief executive Bernard Looney, whose earnings went from £4.5 million to £10 million last year.

Global Witness said its ‘OilyFans’ replacement of the previous adverts was a light-hearted jest about a serious topic.