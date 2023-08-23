Homes more affordable but borrowers stretched by rising mortgage costs – Halifax

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Homes more affordable but borrowers stretched by rising mortgage costs – Halifax

By Press Association
The cost of a typical house is 6.7 times average earnings in Britain despite the recent slowdown in the property market, according to new figures from mortgage lender Halifax (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The cost of a typical house is 6.7 times average earnings in Britain despite the recent slowdown in the property market, according to new figures.

Mortgage lender Halifax said this is down from a record high of 7.3 times average earnings last summer, when a UK home cost an average £293,586 and the average annual salary of a full-time worker was £40,196.

With the typical house price having now fallen to £286,276, while average earnings have risen to £43,090 due to strong wage growth amid the cost-of-living crisis, the house price-to-income ratio has fallen back sharply, according to Halifax figures.

But the group said it is still higher than the 6.2 times earnings ratio seen in early 2020 before the pandemic struck, while it added that soaring mortgage rates means housing affordability is still stretched.

Mortgage costs recently soared to 15-year highs on the back of a flurry of interest rate rises as the Bank of England looks to rein in painfully high inflation.

Halifax said: “While the narrowing gap between house prices and incomes will be welcomed by prospective homebuyers – and the housing market has been showing signs of resilience, with an uptick in activity recently – improvement in the overall affordability of housing costs for owners has been offset by the impact of rising mortgage rates.”

Average monthly mortgage payments have rocketed by more than 22% over the past year, from £1,020 to £1,249, based on a typical five-year fixed-rate loan.

This means that mortgage costs as a percentage of income have shot up to 35% from 30% over the past year.

At the start of 2020, a mortgage made up 23% of earnings.

Kim Kinnaird, mortgages director of Halifax, said: “The sharp rise seen in interest rates over the last year has meant the sums now look very different for both homebuyers and those looking to remortgage.

“Typical monthly mortgage payments are up by around a fifth, which is a big jump at any time, but particularly during a wider cost-of-living squeeze.”

The Bank has increased rates 14 times in a row to the current 5.25% as it battles to bring inflation back to its 2% target.

This is hitting first-time buyers particularly hard.

While housing affordability has improved to 5.4 times average wages, down from 5.8 times last year, mortgage costs now make up 36% of earnings, up from 30% a year ago.

Ms Kinnaird said: “We don’t yet know what the ‘new normal’ looks like for mortgage rates and house prices over the longer term.

“But we expect the market to rebalance as both buyers and sellers adjust their expectations to reflect higher costs and lower demand.”