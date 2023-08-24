PureGym reports increases in membership and profits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
PureGym reports increases in membership and profits

By Press Association
PureGym said membership numbers rose in the six months to the end of June (Mike Egerton/PA)
PureGym said it has managed to avoid the worst of the cost-of-living crisis, adding to its profit while still being able to attract new members.

The business said an extra 190,000 people signed up to one of its 582 sites, spread across several countries, in the six months to the end of June.

It is an 11% increase and takes total membership numbers to a little under 1.9 million, the company said on Thursday.

The number of PureGym sites also rose by 11%, it said, adding 57 new gyms.

It helped operating profit rise by 43% in the period to £40 million, on revenue of £272 million, up 17%.

Membership growth was “ahead of plan”, the business said, “demonstrating the strength of the proposition and the importance of health, wellbeing and fitness to consumers – despite the cost-of-living crisis”.

Chief executive Humphrey Cobbold said: “Whilst we had hoped that operating conditions following the pandemic would be easier, the reality is that the business environment has remained very difficult on multiple dimensions.

“Inflation, and rising energy prices in particular, put significant pressure on our cost base whilst also hitting consumers’ disposable incomes, triggering the cost-of-living crisis.

PureGym added 57 sites during the last year (Danny Lawson/PA)

He added: “Demand for our low-cost, flexible gym memberships remains strong and I am particularly pleased with the join-up rates at our new sites – we have opened 92 corporate-owned sites since the end of the last Covid lockdown period in April 2021.

“I believe the pattern of robust demand in new sites confirms the underlying strength of the proposition and the growing importance of health and wellbeing to consumers.

“Paraphrasing the old saying, our carefully calibrated site selection process and proposition proves that ‘if we build it – they will come’.”