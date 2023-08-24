Ikea to open Oxford Street store next year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Ikea to open Oxford Street store next year

By Press Association
Ikea has pushed back the opening date for its new Oxford Street store to next year (David Parry/PA)
Ikea has pushed back the opening date for its new Oxford Street store to next year (David Parry/PA)

Ikea has pushed back the opening date for its new Oxford Street store to next year as it revealed new details about the planned outlet.

It came as the Swedish retail giant unveiled a 128ft (39m) by 62ft (19m) version of its signature blue Frakta carrier bag covering the scaffolding of the site.

Work on the Oxford Street store, which was previously home to Topshop’s flagship London site, started last year.

Ikea originally said it would open in autumn this year but has now said it hopes it will open by autumn 2024.

IKEA
Ikea bought the site last year after Topshop owner Arcadia fell into administration (David Parry/PA)

Ingka Investment, the investment arm of the retail group, bought the Grade II listed building at 214 Oxford Street after Topshop owner Arcadia fell into administration.

The renovation project at the site is creating a new 82,000 square feet store covering three floors, along with four floors of office space.

The new store, offering around 6,000 different products, will include a showroom, market hall, and a Swedish deli serving Ikea’s famous meatballs.

Peter Jelkeby, chief executive and chief sustainability officer of Ikea UK, said: “We’re incredibly excited to be bringing Ikea to the heart of London’s vibrant retail scene on Oxford Street, which is a major milestone in our continued expansion plans across the capital.

“By having a presence at one of the most iconic shopping destinations in the world, we’re taking a significant step forward in our ongoing journey to make it easier to shop with Ikea – whenever, wherever and however customers choose.”

Ingka Investments managing director Peter van der Poel said: “When refurbishing this over 100-year-old historic landmark, it’s important for us as an investor to treat the building with care and to preserve its characteristics and atmosphere.

“At the same time, we want to upgrade it to today’s standards with the best possible sustainability credentials.

“To ensure all of this, the extensive refurbishment will take more time than initially anticipated and Ikea Oxford Street city store is now expected to open in 2024.”