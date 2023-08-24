FTSE rises again as pound dips over interest rate expectations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FTSE rises again as pound dips over interest rate expectations

By Press Association
The skyline of the City of London (Yui Mok/PA)
The skyline of the City of London (Yui Mok/PA)

The FTSE 100 made gains for the third day in a row amid the continued slump in the pound.

London’s multinationals benefited from the weaker pound, which was impacted by analysts reducing their bets over how high interest rates will peak, with many now predicting the Bank of England’s recent cycle of hikes will end after next month’s meeting.

Equities, real estate and consumer goods firms were broadly stronger as a result.

London’s top flight moved 0.18%, or 13.1 points, higher to finish at 7,333.63.

The pound was down 0.66% to 1.263 US dollars and 0.33% lower at 1.166 euros at market close in London.

Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA, said: “The pound is on the decline again, having fallen over the last couple of days on the back of some worrying economic figures from the UK.

“Whether we’re talking about a blip in the data or cracks finally appearing in the economy after a very aggressive tightening cycle from the Bank of England, traders are paring back expectations for interest rates once more.

“That weakness in the pound may be helping the FTSE to outperform, with it being one of the only European indices still in the green after early gains – seemingly driven by knockout earnings from Nvidia – fizzled out over the course of the day.”

Across the Channel, the main markets saw a weaker showing amid renewed caution over rising bond yields for most of Europe.

Germany’s Dax index was 0.68% lower for the day and the Cac 40 closed down 0.36%.

Stateside, Wednesday night’s very strong showing from chip-maker Nvidia pushed the US markets, led by the tech-heavy Nasdaq, sharply higher.

In company news, Harbour Energy shares slipped after the North Sea oil and gas producer reported a fall in profit and said it will extract slightly less oil and gas than expected this year.

Harbour revealed its pre-tax profit fell from 1.5 billion dollars (£1.2 billion) to 429 million dollars (£337 million) for the six months to June.

As a result, it saw shares close 10.8p lower at 230.9p on Thursday.

Recruiter Hays’ shares remained flat despite falling annual profits and warnings that it will have to cut its consultant workforce further amid a weakening global jobs market.

The company also said Dirk Hahn, managing director of Hays Germany and Continental Europe, Middle East and Africa, will take over from longstanding chief executive Alistair Cox next month. Shares finished at 103.3p.

Property services business Kinovo climbed in value after it told shareholders it received a potential takeover move by Rx3 Holdings.

It saw shares increase by 2.5p to 51p by the end of trading as a result.

Meanwhile, the price of a barrel of Brent crude fell by 0.23% to 83.02 US dollars as markets were closing in London.

The biggest risers in the FTSE 100 were JD Sports, up 5.4p at 138.55p, Croda International, up 94p at 5,396p, Ocado, up 12.8p at 750.4p, Fresnillo, up 7.4p at 560.4p, and Convatec, up 2.6p at 228.6p.

The biggest fallers in the index were Aviva, down 9.8p at 370.8p, Legal & General, down 5.6p at 214.4p, Mondi, down 23p at 1,257p, St James’s Place, down 15.4p at 857.6p, and Whitbread, down 57p at 3,375p.