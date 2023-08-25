New Prudential boss set to lay out growth strategy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Prudential boss set to lay out growth strategy

By Press Association
Insurance giant Prudential will update shareholders next week (Chris Young/PA)
Prudential is set to unveil its latest trading performance next week as shareholders hope for a revival under its new boss.

The insurance giant has seen its shares drift slightly lower this year as it has been impacted by China’s faltering economy.

Prudential will report its half-year results to investors in an update on Wednesday August 30.

Shareholders will be looking for Prudential to shed light on trading progress amid a backdrop of a weaker-than-expected recovery in the Chinese economy.

In its previous update, demand for savings products was benefitting from the reopening of China and Hong Kong following pandemic-era restrictions.

Around 50% of the group’s projected new business comes from the region and it will, therefore, be key to the company’s trading outlook.

Matt Britzman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Looking further ahead, the Asian business should benefit from long-term economic development in its markets, driving increased demand for Pru’s insurance products since in many cases, state-sponsored social security has never got off the ground.

“A focus on regular premium products like life and health insurance should hopefully make profits reasonably dependable although of course there are no guarantees.”

The results update comes after new chief executive officer Anil Wadhwani formally took over at the helm of the group in February.

Prudential has seen a significant shake-up in leadership over the past year, with its chief financial officer James Turner resigning in May after an investigation into a code of conduct matter relating to a recent recruitment showed he had fallen short of its standards.

The new bosses leading the company will face scrutiny from investors and analysts over how they plan to improve shareholder value.

Deutsche Bank’s Rhea Shah said Mr Wadhwani is expected to lay out a new strategy for Prudential on Wednesday.

She said the firm’s shares have underperformed compared with peers in recent months but she was optimistic investors could see positive signs in the new updates.

Ms Shah said: “We continue to believe that Prudential can see exceptional sales growth this year and into next, with capacity for management to deploy for organic or inorganic growth if desired.”