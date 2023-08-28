Trust in supermarkets at lowest level since horsemeat scandal, Which? finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trust in supermarkets at lowest level since horsemeat scandal, Which? finds

By Press Association
Trust in the grocery sector is down to its lowest point since the horsemeat scandal (PA)
Trust in the grocery sector has plummeted to its lowest point in more than a decade as the majority of households grapple with supermarket prices, a survey suggests.

Which?’s monthly consumer insight tracker found that trust in the sector dropped in August to the lowest it has been since February 2013, after horse DNA had been discovered in frozen beef burgers and lasagne sold in some Irish and British supermarkets.

The sector received a ‘trust score’ of 30 on a scale from minus 100 to 100 this month, compared with 24 after the horsemeat scandal was exposed – its lowest point – and 68 in May 2020 when supermarkets were widely praised for ramping up online deliveries in response to Covid restrictions.

Trust in the food/groceries sector (Which?)

Food prices, which continue to outstrip overall UK inflation, are now on a par with energy bills as a source of concern to consumers, with Which?’s findings indicating that they worry 85% of people.

Less than half of shoppers (48%) said they trusted the supermarket sector to act in their best interest, and 18% said they did not trust the sector.

Which? found 78% of consumers had adjusted their habits in response to high food prices, with 54% buying cheaper products, 48% opting for budget range items, and 24% going without some food.

One in seven shoppers (15%) said they were skipping meals to cope with high food costs.

Action taken in response to food prices (Which?)

Those who are unemployed (26%) and renters (24%) were most likely to skip meals, according to the survey.

Katie Alpin, head of strategic insight at Which?, said: “Month after month of soaring food prices has seen trust in supermarkets plummet to a 10-year low – comparable to the dark days of the horsemeat scandal. The cost of the weekly shop is now on a par with energy bills as the biggest worry for millions of households.

“Supermarkets have the power to ease the huge pressure faced by shoppers, especially families and those on low incomes, by putting low-cost budget range items in hundreds of more expensive convenience stores. Which? research has found that these stores rarely, if ever, stock the cheapest products.”