IG boss June Felix steps down due to health reasons

The boss of trading platform business IG Group is to step down permanently after taking “medical leave” from the firm.

June Felix, who was appointed chief executive in 2018, told shareholders in July she would be away for a “short period”.

On Monday, the group said she has now agreed to leave the company “due to her health situation”.

She will also immediately step down as a director, and is set to leave completely from September 29.

Charlie Rozes, who has been acting chief executive since Ms Felix stepped back last month, will continue in the role and maintain his position as chief financial officer.

IG said it has appointed Russell Reynolds to lead the process to find a new boss “in the coming months”.

Ms Felix said: “It has been a great privilege to build and lead such a talented, ambitious group of people as the CEO of IG Group for nearly five years.

“It has been through everyone’s collective effort that we have built a stronger, more diverse company.

“For this, I thank my executive team, all of my colleagues and the board of IG Group for an unforgettable period.”

Mike McTighe, chair of IG, said: “On behalf of the board, I would like to extend our best wishes to June as she continues her recovery.

“We thank her for the significant contribution she has made over the past eight years as a board member and especially as group CEO for almost five years.

“During her tenure as CEO, the company has successfully pursued a strategy to diversify the business while at the same time strengthening its core OTC (over-the-counter trading) business, resulting in a doubling of the group’s revenue and profit over the period.”

Last month, IG said strong US trading helped its annual revenues surpass £1 billion for the first time as it also raised its dividend and announced a share buyback.