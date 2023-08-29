IG boss June Felix steps down due to health reasons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

IG boss June Felix steps down due to health reasons

By Press Association
June Felix, chief executive officer of IG group, is to step down for health reasons (IG/PA)
June Felix, chief executive officer of IG group, is to step down for health reasons (IG/PA)

The boss of trading platform business IG Group is to step down permanently after taking “medical leave” from the firm.

June Felix, who was appointed chief executive in 2018, told shareholders in July she would be away for a “short period”.

On Monday, the group said she has now agreed to leave the company “due to her health situation”.

She will also immediately step down as a director, and is set to leave completely from September 29.

Charlie Rozes, who has been acting chief executive since Ms Felix stepped back last month, will continue in the role and maintain his position as chief financial officer.

IG said it has appointed Russell Reynolds to lead the process to find a new boss “in the coming months”.

Ms Felix said: “It has been a great privilege to build and lead such a talented, ambitious group of people as the CEO of IG Group for nearly five years.

“It has been through everyone’s collective effort that we have built a stronger, more diverse company.

“For this, I thank my executive team, all of my colleagues and the board of IG Group for an unforgettable period.”

Mike McTighe, chair of IG, said: “On behalf of the board, I would like to extend our best wishes to June as she continues her recovery.

“We thank her for the significant contribution she has made over the past eight years as a board member and especially as group CEO for almost five years.

“During her tenure as CEO, the company has successfully pursued a strategy to diversify the business while at the same time strengthening its core OTC (over-the-counter trading) business, resulting in a doubling of the group’s revenue and profit over the period.”

Last month, IG said strong US trading helped its annual revenues surpass £1 billion for the first time as it also raised its dividend and announced a share buyback.