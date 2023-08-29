Consultant strike caused tens of thousands of cancellations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Consultant strike caused tens of thousands of cancellations

By Press Association
Consultants are to stage more strikes in September and October (Dave Higgens/PA)
Consultants are to stage more strikes in September and October (Dave Higgens/PA)

The number of appointments, operations and procedures postponed due to strikes in the NHS in England is in “touching distance of one million”, NHS leaders have said.

Some 45,827 inpatient and outpatient hospital appointments in England had to be rescheduled as a result of the industrial action by British Medical Association (BMA) consultants that took place from August 24-26.

A further 1,302 cancellations in mental health, learning disability and community settings were also recorded, though this is likely to include a small amount of double-counting, according to NHS England which published the data.

The number of inpatient and outpatient appointments cancelled in England since the current spell of industrial action began in the NHS in December 2022 now stands at 885,154.

If the community and mental health figures are included, the total rises to more than 940,000 – though this will not reflect the overall number of actual cancellations, due to some duplication of data.

At the same time, not all NHS trusts have been able to supply figures for publication by NHS England, meaning it is impossible to represent the true scale of disruption.

NHS leaders have said that the true impact of strikes is being masked as many hospitals have stopped booking in surgeries and other appointments on future strike days.

Commenting on the figures, Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said: “Despite sterling work by health leaders and their teams, this latest round of industrial action has seen the cancellation of 47,129 operations and appointments, taking the total cancelled over the past nine months of strike action to within touching distance of one million.

“This must stop. The NHS cannot be expected to roll with the punches for much longer, and with junior doctors looking to extend their mandate for industrial action, health leaders are seriously worried that we are potentially sleep walking into the NHS’s very own winter of discontent.

“All parties need to work together to end this for the sake of the health service.”

Health Secretary Steve Barclay said there will be “no more negotiations on pay” as he demanded an end to the “costly and harmful industrial action”.

“Regrettably, hundreds of thousands of NHS patients waiting for vital treatment have suffered the impact of last week’s BMA consultant strikes,” he said, claiming consultants are receiving “significant” pay rises already.

Sir Julian Hartley, chief executive at NHS Providers, added: “Trust leaders are alarmed by the snowballing impact of the strikes on patients.

“Nearly one million people across England have now had appointments for hospital, mental health and community care pushed back due to the walkouts since December.

“On top of that, there is the immeasurable impact of all the appointments that couldn’t be booked on the day of a strike itself.

“No one can afford this dispute to continue. Talks between the government and unions must resume.”

NHS England’s national medical director Professor Sir Stephen Powis said: “Industrial action continues to have a huge impact on the NHS, and on the lives of patients and their families.

“This strike took place into a bank holiday weekend, when NHS activity is generally lighter, but many services have for some time avoided scheduling any planned appointments for strike days in order to prioritise emergencies.

“This means the true impact of this action will be even higher, and as we move into September, the extraordinary cumulative effect of more than nine months of disruption poses a huge challenge for the health service, as staff work tirelessly to tackle the backlog.”

The Government insisted talks on pay are over after it said consultants would receive a 6% rise.

The BMA said the increase was “insulting” and have claimed that consultants have experienced a “35% pay erosion” over the last 14 years.

Consultants are due to walk out again on September 19 and 20 and October 2,3 and 4.

As with previous consultant walkouts, doctors will still provide “Christmas Day cover” meaning that emergency care will still be provided.

Meanwhile the BMA’s Junior Doctors Committee is reballoting members to see whether they want to continue with strike action.