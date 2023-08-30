Prudential boss ‘to do things differently’ amid fresh growth strategy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prudential boss ‘to do things differently’ amid fresh growth strategy

By Press Association
The boss of Prudential has laid out a new growth strategy for the insurance giant (Chris Young/PA)
The new boss of Prudential has vowed to “do things differently” at the insurance giant as he seeks to sharply increase new business profit over the next four years.

Anil Wadhwani, who took over at the helm of the firm in February, laid out a fresh growth strategy for the FTSE 100 giant on Wednesday.

It comes after a significant restructuring at the company which saw it shed the vast majority of its US and European operations in order to focus on markets in Asia and Africa.

The company has pointed towards growth potential in the markets, particularly China, but has seen its shares drift since the start of the year due to sluggish economic growth in the region.

In the fresh update, the chief executive officer said the company will seek between 15% and 20% in compound annual growth each year up to 2027.

The group said its strategy included “targeted investment in structural growth markets” across Asia and Africa.

Mr Wadwhani said: “We have today announced that we will do things differently in the way we run Prudential.

“With a clear strategy, operational and capital allocation priorities, we are focused on delivering sustainable value for all our stakeholders: employees, customers, shareholders and our communities.

“We are excited to write the next chapter of growth at Prudential.”

It came as Prudential reported an uptick in profits over the past half-year as it hailed a strong performance in Hong Kong.

The FTSE 100 firm saw new business profit rise by 36% to 1.49 billion dollars (£1.18 billion) over the six months to June 2023.

Meanwhile, operating profits increased by 4% to 1.46 billion dollars (£1.16 billion).

Prudential was buoyed by a surge in Hong Kong following the easing of pandemic restrictions, allowing visitors from the Chinese mainland.

It added that consumers in Asia have remained “resilient despite the challenging environment” and highlighted that positive momentum has continued into the third quarter of the year.