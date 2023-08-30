Direct Line poaches Aviva’s Adam Winslow to be its new chief executive officer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Direct Line poaches Aviva’s Adam Winslow to be its new chief executive officer

By Press Association
Direct Line Group has appointed a new boss (Alamy/PA)
Direct Line Group has appointed a new boss (Alamy/PA)

Direct Line has appointed Adam Winslow from rival Aviva as its new chief executive officer.

Mr Winslow, who is currently chief executive of Aviva’s UK and Ireland general insurance business, will take the reins in the first quarter of 2024.

The company is currently led by acting chief Jon Greenwood, after previous CEO Penny James stepped down in January.

It comes after the company saw profits slide last year and cautioned in May that its earnings outlook remained “challenging” due to the soaring cost of claims.

It had reported a 19% jump in the average cost of motor renewal premiums over the start of the year, leading to a fall in policies.

The motor and home insurance firm said Mr Greenwood will work with the new chief when he joins before stepping back to “pursue other opportunities”.

The new boss will receive an annual salary of £820,000 and a pension allowance of 9% of his salary.

Danuta Gray, chairwoman of Direct Line Group, said: “The board is delighted to announce that Adam Winslow is to be our new CEO.

“Adam has deep expertise in the UK general insurance market and significant leadership experience, spanning two decades across personal and commercial lines insurance.

“The board conducted an extensive search and Adam Winslow stood out for his strategic understanding of the sector, outstanding track record of leading high performing businesses and his focus on driving operational excellence to consistently meet customer needs.”

Mr Winslow said: “Direct Line Group is one of the UK’s leading insurers with some of the most recognisable brands in the retail and commercial market.

“It’s a privilege to be invited to lead Direct Line into the future, particularly given its rich heritage and passion for serving its millions of customers.”

Shares in Direct Line moved higher as a result in early trading.