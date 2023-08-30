Lego earnings plunge 19% in tougher toy market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Lego earnings plunge 19% in tougher toy market

By Press Association
Toy giant Lego has seen half-year earnings tumble by nearly a fifth as the boom in demand seen during the pandemic faded (Alamy/PA)
Toy giant Lego has seen half-year earnings tumble by nearly a fifth as the boom in demand seen during the pandemic faded (Alamy/PA)

Toy giant Lego has seen half-year earnings tumble by nearly a fifth as the boom in demand seen during the pandemic faded.

The Danish group reported a 19% fall in operating profits to 6.4 billion Danish krona (£738 million) in the six months to June 30.

Lego saw sales growth slow to 1% with revenues at 27.4 billion Danish Krona (£3.2 billion) as it came up against “exceptional” trading a year earlier, with demand having soared during Covid-19 restrictions.

Revenues were flat with currency movements stripped out.

It marks a sharp reversal of trading seen throughout 2022, when revenues grew by 17%.

But Lego said it outperformed a declining toy market, with “significant” growth in market share and consumer sales up 3%.

Lego chief executive Niels Christiansen said: “We are satisfied with our performance, especially as it has been a challenging six months for the toy industry.

“Demand for our products saw us outpace the industry and significantly grow market share.

“Our strong financial position allows us to invest for the long term, particularly in areas such as digital, sustainability and manufacturing.

“Overall, our performance is in line with expectations, after three consecutive years of extraordinary growth.”

Lego said consumer sales in China were affected by a slower-than-forecast return to pre-pandemic shopping habits, with restrictions only lifted in the country earlier this year.

The company said it will continue to grow its store footprint and online offering across China this year.