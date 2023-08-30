NS&I launches new issues of savings products with rates of over 6%

Savings giant NS&I has launched new issues of its one-year Guaranteed Growth Bonds and Guaranteed Income Bonds, paying the highest rates since they first went on sale in 2008.

Available from Wednesday, the new issues offer savers 6.20% AER (annual equivalent rate) for both one-year fixed rate Guaranteed Growth Bonds and one-year Guaranteed Income Bonds.

Previously, one-year Guaranteed Growth Bonds paid 5.00% AER and one-year Guaranteed Income Bonds paid 5.12% AER.

NS&I is backed by the Treasury, so money held in it has 100% security.

Guaranteed Growth Bonds and Guaranteed Income Bonds one-year fixed-rate issues are open to savers wishing to fix for one year at a guaranteed rate.

Savers need a minimum investment of £500 and a maximum of £1 million in each issue. After one year, savers will have the choice to withdraw their cash or reinvest.

Economic Secretary to the Treasury Andrew Griffith said: “It’s vital that savers are able to benefit from recent interest rate rises, so I’m delighted that NS&I is releasing new issues of Guaranteed Growth Bonds and Guaranteed Investment Bonds at over 6% – the highest rate since they were launched.”

NS&I chief executive Dax Harkins said: “Today, we are able to offer new issues with an improved interest rate for customers wanting the certainty of knowing how much they will be earning on their savings for one year.

“At the same time, existing customers with maturing bonds can choose to invest at new higher rates for two-, three- and five-year Guaranteed Growth Bonds and Guaranteed Income Bonds.”

Two-, three- and five-year versions of these products are only available to existing customers with maturing deals and are not open to new customers.

NS&I has a duty to balance the interests of savers, taxpayers and the broader financial services sector.

According to financial information website Moneyfactscompare.co.uk, the average one-year fixed savings rate on the market is 5.34%, based on someone having £10,000 to put away.