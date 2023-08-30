Take care when copying people into emails, information commissioner warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Take care when copying people into emails, information commissioner warns

By Press Association
Privacy could be breached if using Bcc incorrectly, the ICO has warned (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The information watchdog has warned businesses to limit their use of Bcc when they send emails.

The function, which allows a sender to send an email to several recipients without revealing who has received it, regularly leads to data breaches, the Information Commissioner’s Office said on Wednesday.

Bcc, which stands for blind carbon copy, can be used in some situations, the ICO said, but should be avoided whenever sending sensitive personal information.

It said that it is common for senders trying to Bcc others into an email to accidentally use the Cc field, which does not protect their email addresses from being seen by all recipients.

“You may use this to copy in someone discretely or send a bulk email with a large mailing list,” the ICO said in new guidance.

“However, forgetting to use Bcc frequently leads to the accidental disclosure of all the recipients’ email addresses.”

It added: “You might use Bcc with other measures if the personal information you’re sharing isn’t sensitive and there’s little risk.

“For example, if you have general information, such as an internal newsletter, and you wish to avoid ‘Reply all’ responses.”

The ICO said incorrect use of Bcc is consistently one of the top-10 non-cyber breaches that it deals with. Nearly 1,000 such cases have been reported since 2019.

The education sector performs the worst here, followed by the health sector, local government, retail and the charity sector.

Mihaela Jembei, ICO director of regulatory cyber, said: “Failure to use Bcc correctly in emails is one of the top data breaches reported to us every year – and these breaches can cause real harm, especially where sensitive personal information is involved.

“While Bcc can be a useful function, it’s not enough on its own to properly protect people’s personal information.

“We’re asking organisations to assess the nature of the information and the potential security risks when deciding on the best method to communicate with staff or customers.

“If organisations are sending any sensitive personal information electronically, they should use alternatives to Bcc, such as bulk email services, mail merge, or secure data transfer services.

“This new guidance is part of our commitment to help organisations get email security right. However, where we see negligent behaviour that puts people at risk of harm, we will not hesitate to use the full suite of enforcement tools available to us.”