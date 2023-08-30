40-year mortgage terms now offered by HSBC UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
40-year mortgage terms now offered by HSBC UK

By Press Association
HSBC UK is offering 40-year mortgages to help people on to or up the property ladder (Charlotte Ball/PA)
HSBC UK is offering 40-year mortgages to help people on to or up the property ladder.

The bank said its longest ever mortgage term could help provide people with lower monthly repayments.

However, by stretching repayments for a longer time period, borrowers could end up paying more in interest, and they may also need to consider how a longer mortgage could affect their retirement plans.

The 40-year term is available on new residential mortgage applications on a capital repayment basis, including first-time buyers.

For residential applications where there is any element of interest-only payments, HSBC UK’s current maximum term of 25 years will continue to apply.

Additional borrowing, either standalone or in conjunction with a remortgage, can now also be taken over 40 years.

HSBC UK has also increased the maximum term to 40 years for buy-to-let applications on both capital repayment and interest-only mortgages.

Sharp increases in mortgage rates over recent months may make the idea of a longer mortgage term more appealing to some borrowers.

According to Moneyfactscompare.co.uk, across the market, the average two-year fixed residential mortgage rate is 6.72% and the average five-year fix is 6.21%.

HSBC UK has observed an increase in customers selecting terms of more than 35 years over the past 18 months.

Andrew Matson, head of mortgages at HSBC UK, said: “By extending the mortgage term we aim to help make mortgages more manageable with lower monthly repayments and home ownership a reality for our customers.”

HSBC UK’s 40-year mortgage is available via brokers from Wednesday and customers making direct applications will be able to apply from September 13.

Speaking about longer mortgage terms generally, Dean Butler, managing director for retail direct at Standard Life, said: “Interest rates have rocketed since the middle of last year and so it’s understandable that people are looking for longer mortgage terms to ease the monthly strain.

“It won’t be possible, or even sensible, for everyone to stick to a shorter mortgage term; however, it’s worth considering the potential retirement impact of any decision.

“There are obvious benefits to being mortgage-free in retirement itself, but, additionally, having the option to swap mortgage payments for pension contributions in those valuable years leading up to retirement can have a significantly positive impact on your pot, and, as a result, on your standard of living in retirement.”