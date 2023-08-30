Shareholders revolt against Vistry boss’s new maximum pay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shareholders revolt against Vistry boss’s new maximum pay

By Press Association
Vistry owns Bovis Homes (Rui Vieira/PA)
Shareholders of housebuilder Vistry have made it clear they are unhappy with the company’s new pay policy for its top bosses as it passed with just a slim majority.

In a meeting on Wednesday, around 45% of votes were cast against both the new policy and amendments to the long-term incentives that can be paid to executives.

The new policy will increase chief executive Greg Fitzgerald’s pay to £800,000, more than double the annual bonus he can receive and add 50% to his potential long-term incentives.

It means that his maximum pay package will grow from £3.4 million to £5.6 million.

The vote comes two months after Vistry was dealt another bloody nose by shareholders over the company’s remuneration report for last year.

Shareholder adviser agencies ISS and Glass Lewis had both recommended that investors vote against the report at the May annual general meeting. More than 47% of shareholders took their advice.

On Wednesday the business said that it was “pleased” that the resolutions at the meeting had passed. It said that the new policy is designed to incentivise the leadership to create value for shareholders.

“While pleased that all resolutions have been approved by a majority of shareholders, the board notes that a significant number of shareholders opposed,” the two votes, the company said.

“Ahead of the general meeting, the board and the remuneration committee consulted extensively with shareholders in relation to the proposed revised directors’ remuneration policy, which was designed following the significant enlargement of the business and to incentivise the creation of shareholder value over the long-term.

“The board is grateful to shareholders for their engagement and acknowledges that through the engagement process shareholders expressed different perspectives.”

The company said it would continue to engage with shareholders to understand their feedback.

Vistry was created in 2019 when Bovis Homes and Galliford Try’s housebuilding arm merged.