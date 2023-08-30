Former BBC director-general Sir Mark Thompson named new chief executive at CNN

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment

Former BBC director-general Sir Mark Thompson named new chief executive at CNN

By Press Association
Sir Mark will replace Chris Licht, who stepped down in June after assuming the role in May 2022 (James Manning/PA)
Sir Mark Thompson has spoken of his dedication to building a “successful future for CNN” after being appointed the newest leader of the US media giant.

The media executive served as director-general of the BBC from 2004 until 2012, before leaving to work as chief executive at the New York Times for eight years until 2020.

He was knighted for services to media in the King’s Birthday Honours in June 2023.

On Wednesday, CNN’s parent company Warner Bros Discovery announced that Sir Mark will be the new chair and chief executive of CNN Worldwide, during a “time of huge disruption and transformation”.

He will replace Chris Licht, who stepped down effective immediately in June after assuming the role in May 2022.

Sir Mark, who will take up the position from October 9, said: “I couldn’t be more excited about the chance to join CNN after years of watching it and competing against it with a mixture of admiration and envy.

“The world needs accurate, trustworthy news now more than ever and we’ve never had more ways of meeting that need at home and abroad.

“Where others see disruption, I see opportunity.

“I can’t wait to roll up my sleeves and get down to work with my new colleagues to build a successful future for CNN.”

Warner Bros Discovery said Sir Mark would act as editor-in-chief of CNN, responsible for all content across its “global portfolio of networks, channels and programming”, as well as the company’s 4,000 employees worldwide.

David Zaslav, chief executive officer at Warner Bros Discovery, said: “There isn’t a more experienced, respected or capable executive in the news business today than Mark, and we are thrilled to have him join our team and lead CNN Worldwide into the future.

“Mark is a true innovator who has transformed for the digital age two of the world’s most respected news organisations.

“His strategic vision, track record in transformational leadership and sheer passion for news make him a formidable force for CNN and journalism at this pivotal time.”

As the BBC director-general, Sir Mark led the development of the BBC iPlayer, expanded web and smartphone services, and presided over one of the world’s biggest newsrooms during the 2008 global financial crisis and the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

Meanwhile, at the New York Times, he helped lead the transition to a digital-first service with a large subscriber base.