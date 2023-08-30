Wilko redundancies could restart on Thursday, says union

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wilko redundancies could restart on Thursday, says union

By Press Association
Wilko could restart redundancy processes on Thursday if a bidder fails to hand administrators necessary paperwork (James Manning/PA)
Potential job cuts at Wilko could be restarted on Thursday at Wilko if a suitor for the entire retail business fails to supply the necessary details, a union has said.

The GMB union has told members that a bidder for the entire business, which fell into administration earlier this month, has a deadline of 5pm to provide paperwork needed for the offer to be considered.

It said there are no other bids which would include saving Wilko’s warehouses and support centres.

It is understood that private equity firm M2 Capital has made a £90 million offer to buy the retailer and pledged to retain all jobs for two years.

Administrators at PwC had paused redundancies as it sought final details, amid efforts to secure the future of Wilko’s 400 shops and 12,500 workers.

GMB said on Wednesday that the bid for the entire business “has yet to pass basic checks”.

In the note members, the union said: “Although further details have been requested from the bidder, we have been informed that if these are not received by 5.00PM then there are no bids on the table that include either the DC’s (distribution centres) or the support centre.

“If this is the case, then the redundancies which were paused yesterday are likely to be restarted tomorrow.

“Whilst this does mean that there are bids on the table for a significant proportion of the stores and the online business, we still cannot guarantee the future of any jobs moving forwards at this point.”

The union, which represents over 3,000 Wilko workers, is meeting with the administrators again on Thursday.

It came after Canadian businessman Doug Putman, who bought music retailer HMV in 2019, also lodged a bid intended to preserve the majority of Wilko’s stores.

It is understood that Mr Putman remains in discussion with the administrators.

Rivals Poundland, B&M, The Range and Home Bargains also reportedly lodged their interest in buying parts of the Wilko business.