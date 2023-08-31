Frasers Group increases stake in Boohoo to 9.1%

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Frasers Group increases stake in Boohoo to 9.1%

By Press Association
Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group has upped its stake in fashion firm Boohoo in the latest move to boost its holdings in online retail players (Ian West/PA)
Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group has upped its stake in fashion firm Boohoo in the latest move to boost its holdings in online retail players.

The company behind Sports Direct has increased its holding in Boohoo to 9.1% from 7.8%, meaning it now owns 115.4 million of its shares, worth around £38.3 million.

Frasers first snapped up a stake in Boohoo in June, initially taking a 5% holding, saying at the time that it hoped the move would lead to collaborations between the fashion group and its existing brands I Saw It First and Missguided.

It said in June: “Boohoo is an attractive proposition to us with its laser focus on young female consumers.

“We see potential synergies and an opportunity to strengthen our own brand proposition in collaboration with Boohoo, most obviously with Frasers Group brands I Saw It First and Missguided.”

It also revealed in June that it had built up an 8.9% stake in electrical retailer Currys, adding to its holding in online electrical firm AO World.

Mike Ashley
Frasers Group, which is majority owned by former Newcastle owner Mike Ashley, has expanded its stake in Boohoo (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Frasers also owns stakes in Asos and upmarket brand Hugo Boss, among others.

The group, majority owned by former Newcastle United boss Mr Ashley, said earlier this year that investments are “a core part” of the company’s DNA.

“We have a clear strategy to identify opportunities to invest in businesses which complement our existing sport, premium and luxury businesses, or help us to build and further utilise our sector-leading ecosystem,” it said.

Its stake buying in Boohoo follows a difficult recent time for the fashion brand, which has seen its share price collapse, down more than 73% in the past year.

Boohoo sunk to a loss of almost £91 million in the year to February 28 from a profit of £7.8 million the prior year, after sales slipped by 11%.

It has been hit as the pandemic-driven boom in online buying has eased off, with its customers also under pressure amid the cost of living crisis, while trading has been impacted by surging return rates.