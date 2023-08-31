FTSE breaks six-day winning streak to end August deep in the red

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FTSE breaks six-day winning streak to end August deep in the red

By Press Association
Shares in the City fell on Thursday. (John Walton/PA)
London’s FTSE 100 closed in the red on Thursday, bringing a bruising August to an end for the top shares in the City.

The index closed down 34.54 points, or 0.5%, finishing the day at 7,439.13 and bringing a six-day winning streak to an end.

It means that the FTSE has lost around 260 points since the end of July, but it had been even lower part-way through the month.

“It’s been a subdued end to what has been a negative month for European markets, with the FTSE 100 once again finding a base just above the 7,210 level, the third time this year the UK blue-chip has bounced off this key level,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

The FTSE had spent much of Thursday in the green, but slowly started to give back its meagre gains and falling into the red during the afternoon.

By the end of the day, Glencore was bottom of the index followed not far behind by fellow miners Endeavour and Fresnillo.

Prudential, which had gained much ground on Wednesday on the back of its financial results, was struggling a day later.

In Europe, the German Dax index closed up 0.4% while France’s Cac 40 was up 0.7%.

On currency markets, the pound was trading down 0.4% against buying 1.267 dollars shortly after the close of play on European markets. It gained 0.4% against the euro to 1.168.

In company news, Frasers Group has increased its stake in fellow fashion firm Boohoo from 7.8% to 9.1%, it revealed on Thursday.

The company, which revealed its first stake in Boohoo around two months ago, saw its shares rise 1.4%, while Boohoo’s shares rose by 7.5%.

It was a worse day for Revolution Beauty, which is part-owned by Boohoo. Shares plummeted 16.2% on Thursday after the business revealed a new chief executive and said that its losses had narrowed.

The make-up company has recently been fighting with its main shareholder Boohoo over the composition of its leadership team.

In June, Revolution Beauty defied a shareholder vote and reinstates its executives. Later its chief executive and chairman announced they would step down.

On Thursday, it said that Walgreens veteran Lauren Brindley would take over as chief executive.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Ocado, up 78.2p to 871.6p, Rolls-Royce, up 5.5p to 222.3p, Flutter Entertainment, up 200p to 14,410p, JD Sports, up 2p to 145.25p, and Phoenix Group, up 7p to 521p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Glencore, down 18.4p to 420.25p, Prudential, down 31.6p to 968.2p, Endeavour Mining, down 46p to 1,608p, Diageo, down 68p to 3,252.5p, and NatWest Group, down 3.6p to 231.6p.