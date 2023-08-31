Fifth of buy now, pay later customers ‘have used the credit to fund essentials’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fifth of buy now, pay later customers ‘have used the credit to fund essentials’

By Press Association
Nearly one in five buy now, pay later customers have used this payment method for essentials, according to the Money and Pensions Service (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Nearly one in five buy now, pay later (BNPL) customers have used this payment method for essentials, according to a Government-backed body.

Research among more than 2,500 people across the UK who use BNPL was carried out in March by the Money Pensions Service (MaPS) and consultants the Behavioural Insights Team.

Among the 19% who said they had used BNPL to pay for essentials, items covered included groceries, toiletries, household bills and fuel.

BNPL can spread the costs of items without turning to other forms of credit which may incur interest charges such as an overdraft.

But there have been concerns that some people using BNPL may be overstretched when trying to pay the borrowing back, or be tempted to spend more than they intended to.

Some people may also turn to other fee-charging forms of credit to pay off their BNPL debts.

MaPS said that although BNPL can be useful, people need to consider it as carefully as any other credit product and use it in the right way.

Its new report found that over half (55%) of users had an outstanding payment, while a third (33%) had at least two. Of those with payments outstanding, more than half (55%) owed more than £100, while one in seven (14%) owed over £500.

More than two-thirds (69%) of BNPL users said they have used it even though they originally intended to pay for the item in full. Meanwhile, 44% had checked for BNPL while shopping and 38% had spent more than planned because it was available.

MaPS said those surveyed broadly reacted positively to BNPL, with 82% finding it easy to understand and 76% saying it was easy to manage and pay off.

But nearly a third (32%) had faced an issue managing their spending, with 14% of customers missing a payment and 14% being charged a late fee.

Asked what had caused the issue, prioritising other borrowing repayments and not knowing a payment was due were among the top responses. Not knowing they would be charged a late fee and borrowing too much also featured prominently, MaPS said.

Some said they had taken money from savings or used a credit card to make a repayment.

MaPS warned that when BNPL becomes long-term borrowing rather than short-term credit, the situation can quickly become difficult and may affect credit scores.

It is urging anyone struggling with BNPL to use its free MoneyHelper money tips service.

MaPS is an arm’s-length body which is sponsored by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and also engages with the Treasury on financial capability and debt advice.

Jackie Spencer, head of money and pensions policy at MaPS, said: “Buy now, pay later can be a useful way to spread the cost of purchases and it often provides a real lifeline to those needing short-term borrowing for essentials.

“However, like all credit products, it’s an important decision and everyone should take time to decide whether it’s right for their circumstances.

“This research shows that many people are using it when they hadn’t intended to and spending more because it was available. It’s absolutely crucial that they make sure they can afford the repayments and don’t risk turning a short-term product into long-term debt.

“If you’re struggling with buy now, pay later, or any credit repayments, I’d urge you to seek help today via our MoneyHelper service. You don’t have to go through this alone.”

Ellie Lugt, senior adviser at the Behavioural Insights Team, said: “Buy now, pay later products are useful for many people to smooth their spending, but customers can be supported to better manage their repayments.

“Providers and retailers may be able to support customers by sending timely payment reminders and displaying simple disclosure notices, so that customers are clear on what they are signing up for.”

In July, a group of charities and consumer advocates, including Citizens Advice, wrote an open letter to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, to say regulation of the sector “is more important than ever”.

They said that consumers turning to BNPL to pay for essentials is “compounding people’s financial hardship”.

The letter said: “We are particularly concerned that those already struggling to make ends meet are most likely to use BNPL because there are currently no safeguards in place to prevent people already grappling with debt to sign up.”

It was sent after Sky News reported that Treasury officials had been told during recent talks with the industry that some of its biggest players could quit the UK market if “heavy-handed” regulation took place.

In February, a consultation was launched to look at how firms would be brought under the scope of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

The Government previously said new regulations could help protect an estimated 10 million customers.

A Treasury spokesperson said: “When used appropriately buy now, pay later can be a useful, interest-free way for consumers to manage their finances. We must ensure that regulation of these products is proportionate to ensure borrowers are protected without unduly restricting access.

“We will publish a response to our recent consultation once it is finalised.”

BNPL service Clearpay said that it has customer protections built in, such as pausing accounts if a payment is missed, to avoid accruing debt.

A spokesperson for Clearpay said: “Clearpay advises shoppers to buy only what you can afford, reschedule repayments if needed, and use email and text message reminders to make sure your payments are made on time and you have money in your account.”

Rocio Concha, Which? director of policy and advocacy, said: “BNPL remains unregulated meaning lenders do not require authorisation by the Financial Conduct Authority, and consumers have fewer protections should things go wrong.”

She added: “Ministers should introduce plans for regulation as soon as possible.”