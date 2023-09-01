Housebuilders set to report amid soaring interest rates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Housebuilders set to report amid soaring interest rates

By Press Association
Shares in the housebuilders rose earlier this week as the Government relaxed pollution rules (Rui Vieira/PA)
After their shares soared on the Government’s decision to relax environmental rules, three housebuilders are preparing to update shareholders next week.

Vistry, Barratt Developments and Berkeley Group will all update shareholders during the week, as nervous investors will be looking for more indications of what is happening in the mortgage market.

Vistry has already said it expects underlying revenue to more than double to £930 million when it reports its first-half results on Thursday.

This is largely because of the company’s acquisition of Countryside, which is included in this data for the first time.

“But, with recent increases in interest rates and mortgage costs, challenges look set to mount for buyers,” said Aarin Chiekrie, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

“Investors will be keeping an eye out for updates to the full-year outlook, which had been expecting underlying pre-tax profits to land in above £450 million.”

He said shareholders will also want to know what is happening to Vistry’s balance sheet.

Last time they got to peek behind the scenes investors were told that the company, which previously had £115 million in net cash, now had net debt of £330 million.

Vistry’s results come a day after Barratt Developments will release a trading statement to the stock exchange on Wednesday.

All the housebuilders are facing some of the same pressures.

The Bank of England’s base rate has soared from 0.1% in December 2021 to 5.25% today.

This has made it significantly more costly for potential house buyers to borrow money, and had an unsurprising knock-on effect on the housing market.

“Housebuilders have proven to be super-sensitive to interest rate speculation given that high mortgage payments are having a significant dampening effect on the market,” said Hargreaves Lansdown’s head of money and markets Susannah Streeter.

“Barratt Developments has been hit by the triple whammy of higher borrowing costs, the closure of the Help to Buy scheme and a 49% drop in first-time buyer reservations.”

She added: “Forward sales guidance will be watched closely given the tricky economic environment. Investors will also be keen to see what’s happening with average selling prices. They were being pushed higher by an increased proportion of London completions.”

Ms Streeter said investors will also be eyeing the forward sales of London-focused Berkeley Group, which will release a trading statement on Friday September 8.

The company will benefit from the Government’s plans to ease the rules on nutrient neutrality, she said.

“The exemption of their housing from requirements designed to limit harmful chemicals being discharged into waterways will mean plans for new developments are likely to be waved through more quickly,” Ms Streeter said.

“This has helped sentiment towards Berkeley a little amid hopes it may ease blockages in the company’s development pipeline. Also, the group’s focus on London and its higher-end product should keep it a little more resilient amid the housing market headwinds, it won’t be immune to the increased caution.”