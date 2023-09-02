More misery for rail passengers as RMT stages 24-hour walkout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More misery for rail passengers as RMT stages 24-hour walkout

By Press Association
Trains parked up on tracks at Clapham Junction Station, south-west London during industrial action (Aaron Chown/PA)
Rail passengers faced more travel misery on Saturday because of continuing industrial action by train drivers and other workers in long-running disputes over pay, jobs and conditions.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at 14 train operating companies launched a 24-hour strike, while drivers in the Aslef union were banning overtime.

Services were crippled on Friday when Aslef members walked out, leaving large parts of England with no trains all day.

Services were delayed or cancelled on Saturday, starting later and finishing earlier than usual.

Picket lines were mounted outside railway stations across the country, and the RMT said it continued to receive support from members of the public.

The RMT said it had received a reply from the Rail Delivery Group to a “roadmap” it had suggested last month to break the deadlock.

General secretary Mick Lynch said: “After a week, the RDG has formally responded to our initiative to try and reach a negotiated settlement to the national dispute.

“While it is encouraging that the train operating companies want to continue dialogue with us next week, a fresh proposal will be needed to progress this dispute towards a settlement.

“Their most recent proposal has been rejected and we will have to try and see if we can find a way forward.

UK strikes in September.
“Our industrial campaign will continue until we reach a negotiated settlement on working conditions, job security and pay.

“RMT has laid out a comprehensive framework on how we can reach a negotiated settlement and is prepared to meet at any time, 24/7.

“It is now up to ministers to break the deadlock and allow rail bosses to put forward a revised offer.

“We have negotiated dozens of deals with rail employers across the country throughout the last 18 months, yet we are still unable to find a way forward in this dispute, which the Department for Transport has ultimate responsibility for.”

Industrial strike
Members of the Aslef union on a picket line at Euston station in London on Friday (Victoria Jones/PA)

A Rail Delivery Group spokesperson said: “The industry will be working hard to keep as many services running as possible.

“There is no question the strikes called by the RMT and Aslef leaderships are deliberately designed to target passengers who want to enjoy various sporting events and the end of the summer holidays, disrupting their plans, hurting local economies and forcing more cars onto the road.

“This, despite the RMT having repeatedly refused their memberships a vote on offers of up to 13% for the lowest paid over two years, which could easily settle this dispute.

“While we welcome any attempt to resolve this dispute and we are always open to talks, sadly both the content and the timing of the offer made by the RMT leadership on the eve of strike action last week suggests it’s not a serious attempt to move forward.”