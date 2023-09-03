Building society’s new mortgage aims to get renters back on property ladder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Building society’s new mortgage aims to get renters back on property ladder

By Press Association
Former homeowners turned renters can now get a helping hand back onto the property ladder (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Former homeowners turned renters can now get a helping hand back onto the property ladder, according to a building society.

Skipton Building Society is expanding the pool of aspiring homeowners who can apply for its track record mortgage, to support more “trapped renters”.

The move could potentially help people who have previously moved out of homeownership back into the rental sector due to a divorce or needing to relocate, for example.

The “zero-deposit” mortgage deal was previously launched in May, aimed at first-time buyers, and since then, Skipton said it has received more than £40 million in mortgage applications.

More than half of applicants so far have been purchasing terraced homes and nearly a fifth (17%) of applicants have been located in Scotland, the society said.

Skipton announced on Monday that people who were previously homeowners, but who have not owned a home in the past three years, can now also apply for the deal, as well as first-time buyers.

The society’s track record mortgage is a five-year, fee-free, fixed-rate product with a rate of 6.19%, over a maximum term of 35 years.

Figures from Moneyfactscompare.co.uk on Friday last week showed the average, five-year, fixed, residential, homeowner mortgage on the market was 6.19%, although this was across all deposit sizes, whereas with the Skipton deal people can get on the property ladder with no deposit.

When the deal was launched in May, the society made it available generally for first-time buyers across Britain. Tenants aged 21 and over may be able to take out mortgages at between 95% to 100% of the value of the property they want to buy.

In return, they will need to demonstrate a strong track record of paying their rent, with evidence of a minimum of 12 months of rental history.

This evidence could be provided through bank statements or a letter from a suitably registered letting agent, for example.

Skipton said that, as a responsible lender, it is ensuring the monthly mortgage payment for each applicant is not more than the average of their last six months rental costs that they have paid.

For example, a tenant paying an average of £800 per month over the last six months would have a maximum monthly mortgage payment of £800.

In the terms and conditions for the track record mortgage deal on its website, Skipton said that it will not lend on new-build flats but it does accept applications for new-build houses.

Charlotte Harrison, CEO of home financing at Skipton, said: “Following the successful launch of our track record mortgage for first-time buyers, we have actively reviewed the product and listened to customer feedback, focusing on how we can develop it further to help more people break free from being stuck in trapped rental cycles.

“I’m proud to announce that, from today, we’re expanding the eligibility of the product to include renters who have previously owned a home.

“Sadly, there are a number of reasons why people fall off the property ladder, from divorce, to relocating to a new area, and even critical illness. However, for many, the climb back onto the property ladder can be a difficult one, leaving many trapped renting, even after previously owning their own home.

“Significant rises in house prices over recent years, on top of the associated costs that come with buying a home, means even after retaining equity from a previous property sale, securing a deposit while renting is still a blocker for those trying to get back onto the ladder.

“We launched our track record mortgage because we recognised a clear gap in the market for people who have a strong history of making rental payments over a period of time and able to clearly evidence affordability of a mortgage – but there was no solution for them to buy a property due to lack of savings or access to family wealth.

“People trapped in renting is one of the UK’s biggest housing challenges that has a massive impact on the fabric of our society. With escalating rents and the cost-of-living squeeze further impacting people’s ability to save for a house deposit – it’s making it almost impossible for people get onto the property ladder. In expanding our lending criteria, we’ll be able to help more people to get the keys to their own home.”